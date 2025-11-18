International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/un-security-council-resolution-on-gaza-does-not-meet-demands-of-palestinian-people---hamas-1123130680.html
UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Does Not Meet Demands of Palestinian People - Hamas
UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Does Not Meet Demands of Palestinian People - Hamas
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas said that the US resolution on the Gaza Strip adopted by the UN Security Council does not meet the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.
2025-11-18T08:04+0000
2025-11-18T08:04+0000
world
gaza strip
palestine
israel
un security council (unsc)
internal security forces (isf)
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121098861_0:0:2889:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_16728a12d16bcc3435619c8dd7edf58b.jpg
"This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights, particularly in the Gaza Strip … The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject," Hamas said in a statement on Monday. On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a US-sponsored resolution authorizing the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt under an initial two-year mandate to secure Gaza’s borders, protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid, train a reconstituted Palestinian police force, and oversee the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups. Thirteen members of the Council voted in favor of the resolution, while two members - Russia and China - abstained from the voting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/israeli-army-present-in-over-half-of-gaza-territory---palestinian-ambassador-1123118891.html
gaza strip
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121098861_86:0:2654:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_0b136bf0633f57bbbe711ba457c5732e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, resolution on gaza, palestinian people, palestinian movement hamas
un security council, resolution on gaza, palestinian people, palestinian movement hamas

UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Does Not Meet Demands of Palestinian People - Hamas

08:04 GMT 18.11.2025
© AP PhotoPalestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Palestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas said that the US resolution on the Gaza Strip adopted by the UN Security Council does not meet the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.
"This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights, particularly in the Gaza Strip … The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject," Hamas said in a statement on Monday.
On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a US-sponsored resolution authorizing the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt under an initial two-year mandate to secure Gaza’s borders, protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid, train a reconstituted Palestinian police force, and oversee the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.
Thirteen members of the Council voted in favor of the resolution, while two members - Russia and China - abstained from the voting.
This aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
World
Israeli Army Present in Over Half of Gaza Territory - Palestinian Ambassador
15 November, 13:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала