UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Does Not Meet Demands of Palestinian People - Hamas

Palestinian movement Hamas said that the US resolution on the Gaza Strip adopted by the UN Security Council does not meet the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.

"This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights, particularly in the Gaza Strip … The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject," Hamas said in a statement on Monday. On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a US-sponsored resolution authorizing the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt under an initial two-year mandate to secure Gaza’s borders, protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid, train a reconstituted Palestinian police force, and oversee the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups. Thirteen members of the Council voted in favor of the resolution, while two members - Russia and China - abstained from the voting.

