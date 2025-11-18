https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/winners-announced-for-the-11th-andrei-stenin-international-press-photo-contest--1123130022.html

The 11th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest awarded its Grand Prix to Yekaterina Yakel, a photography artist from Moscow. The award ceremony took place on November 18 at the State Historical Museum on Moscow’s Red Square.

The international jury was unanimous in its decision to recognize her series of photos titled Russian Spirit: An Obstacle Course by awarding it the contest’s highest prize. It tells the story of wounded combat veterans who, despite their injuries and trauma, continue to demonstrate courage, resilience and inner strength in their civilian lives.Yekaterina Yakel:“Heroism doesn’t manifest itself only on the battlefield, but also in everyday life. For many soldiers, the frontline leaves a lasting impact on their lives. Recovery from wounds and injuries often means learning to walk again. Sport plays a vital role, not only helping them recover, but also enabling them to rediscover their purpose after returning home. This documentary series was shot during the Challenge for the Champion recovery school at the Orto-Sport Adaptive Sports Center. The series celebrates its heroes – not only for defending their Motherland on the frontline, but also for their courage and strength in moving forward.”This series was submitted as part of the Portrait. A Hero of Our Time category.Apart from the Grand Prix, the ceremony also included the announcement of all winners across all categories of the 2025 shortlist.In the Top News category, Indonesia’s Reza Saifullah won the first place with his single image titled Rohingya Capsized Boat, which captures Rohingya refugees waiting for rescue after their boat capsized in West Aceh, Indonesia.Abdelrahman Alkahlout, Palestine, took first place in the Top News category with his series of photos titled Gaza: Echoes of Genocide, a harrowing account of the ongoing tragedy in Palestine.In the Sportsingle-image category, S.M. Al Muztaba Rosul from Bangladesh received the top prize for his work The Last Race: Fall of a Champion, which shows a racehorse which fell dead after giving all it had in a race, surrounded by a crowd.My Planet became the contest’s most popular category. China’s Mengdan Zhutook took first place with the image titled Fruit Trees Growing in Tents, which portrays Chinese farmers setting up tents over plum trees to shield them from extreme weather.In the My Planet series category, Bahrain’s Mustafa AbdulHadi received the top award for his series, which captures scenes from the annual Shia mourning procession marking the Day of Ashura in Karbala, Iraq.Photojournalists from Myanmar and Russia became winners in the Portrait. A Hero of Our time category. In his image titled Fishing Family, Myanmar’s Nyein Nyein Htwe showed a man presenting his catch to his spouse.The Whisper in the Silence series by Russian reporter Pelagia Tikhonova offers a glimpse into the lives of girls from the Nikolo-Solbinsky Convent. The artist wanted to inspire her viewers to explore how religious institutions shape identities and what it means to grow up and study in such an environment.The most astounding images were submitted in the Top View single-photo category, where the jury awarded the top prize to an enchanting image titled Aircraft on the Tarmac of a Flooded Airport by Anselmo Cunha dos Santos, Brazil, showing a plane in Rio Grande do Sul.In other categories, the jury awarded its prizes to the following contenders:Top News. Single ImageReza Saifullah, Indonesia - 1st placeTop News. SeriesAbdelrahman Alkahlout, Palestinian Territory, Occupied - 1st placeSport. Single ImageS.M. Al Muztaba Rosul, Bangladesh - 1st placeMy Planet. Single ImageMengdan Zhu, China - 1st placeMy Planet. SeriesMustafa AbdulHadi, Bahrain - 1st placePortrait. A Hero of Our Time. Single ImageNyein Nyein Htwe, Myanmar - 1st placePortrait. A Hero of Our Time. SeriesPelagia Tikhonova, Russia - 1st placeTop View. Single ImageAnselmo Cunha dos Santos, Brazil - 1st placeThe ceremony in Moscow serves as a starting point for the traditional exhibition tour. This international roadshow is already scheduled to make stops at galleries in Ethiopia, Serbia and Argentina, while the contest keeps expanding the geography of its international tour by constantly adding new destinations.About the ContestOrganized by Rossiya Segodnya media group (Sputnik's parent company) under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest aims to support young photojournalists and raise public awareness of the current challenges and aspirations of modern photojournalism. This is a platform for emerging talents, perceptive, creative and open to everything new, who invite us to see people and events around us through their eyes.The contest’s general media partners include VGTRK Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Russia, SMOTRIM online platform, Russia, and Moskva 24 television channel, Russia.The international media partners included international media outlets SPUTNIK News Agency and Radio and RT television network and website, as well as South Africa’s Independent Media and ANA, China’s Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), China Daily newspaper’s online portal, and The Paper Portal, and Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen media network.There are also media industry partners such as the Union of Russian Journalists, YOung JOurnalists news portal, Russian Photo website, and Photo-study.ru portal – all from Russia.

