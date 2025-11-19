https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/reactor-vessel-installation-at-el-dabaa-nuclear-power-plant-important-milestone-for-egypt---iaea-1123141539.html

Reactor Vessel Installation at El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Important Milestone for Egypt - IAEA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The installation of the reactor vessel of the first power unit of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is an important milestone for Egypt and the entire region, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi took part via video conference in the ceremony of installing reactor vessel of the first power unit of El Dabaa NPP in Egypt. "This is a significant milestone in the implementation of one of the most important national projects of Egypt and the largest nuclear project in the world to date," Grossi said in a video address during the ceremony. Addressing the Russian and Egyptian sides, Grossi added that their investments in nuclear energy had become a turning point for Egypt and the entire region. In October, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said that the reactor vessel had been delivered to the construction sire of El Dabaa NPP. El Dabaa nuclear power plant is located about 217 miles northwest from Cairo. It will have four Generation 3+ VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors, with a total generating capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

