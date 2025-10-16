https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/russia-rosatoms-talks-with-several-states-on-nuclear-power-plants-in-final-stages-1122972725.html
Russia Rosatom's Talks With Several States on Nuclear Power Plants in Final Stages
Sputnik International
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's negotiations with a number of countries regarding nuclear power plants are in final stages, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"A number of other countries are currently negotiating at the final stage," Likhachev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum. Russia's nuclear industry is sovereign, Likhachev added. Sputnik is an information partner of the Russian Energy Week 2025, which is taking place in Moscow from October 15-17.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's negotiations with a number of countries regarding nuclear power plants are in final stages, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"A number of other countries are currently negotiating at the final stage," Likhachev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.
Russia's nuclear industry
is sovereign, Likhachev added.
Sputnik is an information partner of the Russian Energy Week 2025, which is taking place in Moscow from October 15-17.