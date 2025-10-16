International
Russia Rosatom's Talks With Several States on Nuclear Power Plants in Final Stages
Russia Rosatom's Talks With Several States on Nuclear Power Plants in Final Stages
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's negotiations with a number of countries regarding nuclear power plants are in final stages, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"A number of other countries are currently negotiating at the final stage," Likhachev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum. Russia's nuclear industry is sovereign, Likhachev added. Sputnik is an information partner of the Russian Energy Week 2025, which is taking place in Moscow from October 15-17.
Russia Rosatom's Talks With Several States on Nuclear Power Plants in Final Stages

13:59 GMT 16.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom's negotiations with a number of countries regarding nuclear power plants are in final stages, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"A number of other countries are currently negotiating at the final stage," Likhachev said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.
Russia's nuclear industry is sovereign, Likhachev added.
Sputnik is an information partner of the Russian Energy Week 2025, which is taking place in Moscow from October 15-17.
Beyond Politics
Beyond Politics
Russia's Rosatom Working on Plasma Rocket Engine for Space Travel
29 September, 13:56 GMT
