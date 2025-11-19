https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/russia-cannot-be-dependent-on-foreign-ai-networks--this-is-matter-of-sovereignty---putin-1123142136.html

Russia Cannot be Dependent on Foreign AI Networks, It's Matter of Sovereignty - Putin

Russia Cannot be Dependent on Foreign AI Networks, It's Matter of Sovereignty - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia cannot allow itself to become dependent on foreign neural networks — this is a matter of sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said.

2025-11-19T16:55+0000

2025-11-19T16:55+0000

2025-11-19T17:17+0000

russia

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai race

ai boost

russia

vladimir putin

yandex

sberbank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123141975_0:168:3044:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_57af0397067b1b09f56f7e6494e74b66.jpg

“We cannot permit a critical dependence on systems controlled by others. For Russia, this is a matter of state, technological, and, I would even say, value-based sovereignty,” Putin said at the “Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” conference.Other key statements by President Vladimir Putin at the “Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” conference:

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign ai networks, president vladimir putin, russia cannot be dependent