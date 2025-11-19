Russia Cannot be Dependent on Foreign AI Networks, It's Matter of Sovereignty - Putin

International
Russia cannot allow itself to become dependent on foreign neural networks — this is a matter of sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said.
“We cannot permit a critical dependence on systems controlled by others. For Russia, this is a matter of state, technological, and, I would even say, value-based sovereignty,” Putin said at the “Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” conference.Other key statements by President Vladimir Putin at the “Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” conference:
16:55 GMT 19.11.2025 (Updated: 17:17 GMT 19.11.2025)
"We cannot permit a critical dependence on systems controlled by others. For Russia, this is a matter of state, technological, and, I would even say, value-based sovereignty," Putin said at the "Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence" conference.
Other key statements by President Vladimir Putin at the “Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence” conference:
Russia needs a central headquarters to manage the AI industry
Products developed by Sberbank and Yandex are among the best in the world
The development of Russian AI systems must remain fully under the control of Russian specialists
Entire states — not only major tech companies — are now competing to develop their own AI language models
AI models are becoming one of the most important tools for information distribution and are already influencing global processes
Russia should develop its own full set of technologies in the field of generative AI
Generative AI technologies are strategic for Russia’s future
Russia must continuously move forward in the development of AI
