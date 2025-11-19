International
Russia Eyes Belarus as Partner for New Su-75 Stealth Fighter Jet
Russia Eyes Belarus as Partner for New Su-75 Stealth Fighter Jet
Russia intends to build the Su-75 (Checkmate) fifth-generation light fighter jet jointly with Belarus, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
"Rosoboronexport is currently exploring the joint production of the Su-75 (Checkmate) fifth-generation fighter jet with its Belarusian partners. Interest in this aircraft remains high in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region," Mikheev said. On Tuesday, Sergey Bogdan, the head of the Sukhoi Design Bureau's flight department, said that the first flight of the Su-75 Checkmate fifth-generation light fighter jet would take place in early 2026. The Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions being held in Dubai from November 17-21. This year's edition features a Russian exhibition spanning nearly 5,000 square meters. Russia's leading aerospace, aviation and defense companies are showcasing some 900 exhibits, including over 30 full-scale models on static display on the ground and within the Russian pavilion.
05:00 GMT 19.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexander Melnikov / Go to the mediabankSu-75 Checkmate fifth-generation light fighter jet
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to build the Su-75 (Checkmate) fifth-generation light fighter jet jointly with Belarus, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
"Rosoboronexport is currently exploring the joint production of the Su-75 (Checkmate) fifth-generation fighter jet with its Belarusian partners. Interest in this aircraft remains high in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region," Mikheev said.
On Tuesday, Sergey Bogdan, the head of the Sukhoi Design Bureau's flight department, said that the first flight of the Su-75 Checkmate fifth-generation light fighter jet would take place in early 2026.
The Dubai Airshow is one of the world's leading aerospace and defense exhibitions being held in Dubai from November 17-21. This year's edition features a Russian exhibition spanning nearly 5,000 square meters. Russia's leading aerospace, aviation and defense companies are showcasing some 900 exhibits, including over 30 full-scale models on static display on the ground and within the Russian pavilion.
