Russian S-400, Pantsir Air Defense Systems Smash Ukrainian ATACMS Attack
Russian S-400, Pantsir Air Defense Systems Smash Ukrainian ATACMS Attack
Ukraine attempted to launch a missile strike on civilian targets deep into the territory of Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine used four US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles in an attempt to strike the city of Voronezh, the ministry said, adding that Russian S-400 and Pantsir missile systems intercepted all ATACMS missiles. Debris from ATACMS missiles fell on the Voronezh Regional Gerontology Center and an orphanage, as well as on one private home, the ministry said, noting that there were no casualties or injuries. "Aerial reconnaissance of the Russian armed forces quickly identified the launch site of ATACMS missiles in the Kharkov region," the ministry added.
Ukraine used four US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles in an attempt to strike the city of Voronezh, the ministry said, adding that Russian S-400 and Pantsir missile systems intercepted all ATACMS missiles.
"On November 18, 2025, at 14:31 Moscow time [11:31 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to launch a missile strike on civilian targets deep into the territory of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Iskander-M ... combat crew launched a missile strike on a Ukrainian armed forces missile position, resulting in the destruction of two MLRS launchers with ammunition, as well as combat crew personnel (up to 10 people)," the statement read.
Debris from ATACMS missiles fell on the Voronezh Regional Gerontology Center and an orphanage, as well as on one private home, the ministry said, noting that there were no casualties or injuries.
"Aerial reconnaissance of the Russian armed forces quickly identified the launch site of ATACMS missiles in the Kharkov region," the ministry added.