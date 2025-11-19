International
Corruption Scandal Lays Bare Ukraine's Toxicity - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The toxicity of Kiev is evident in the context of the corruption scandal in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The toxicity of the Kiev regime is clearly evident here, and this toxicity is felt in Europe, they are obviously experiencing serious discomfort. We are now seeing a lot of such fussy activity around this issue. Well, we will see how the situation develops," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the corruption scandal.A meeting between US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Russian representatives following his talks in Ukraine is not planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."No, as far as I know, there are no plans in this regard," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Driscoll was planning a meeting with Russian representatives after his talks in Ukraine.Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced Warsaw's decision to revoke the operating permit for the last Russian consulate in the country, in Gdansk."Relations with Poland have completely deteriorated. This is probably a manifestation of this deterioration, the desire of the Polish authorities to reduce to zero any possibility of consular or diplomatic relations," Peskov told reporters.Poland's decision to close the Russian diplomatic mission is in no way connected to common sense and is a source of regret for Moscow, the official added.The accusations against Russia in the context of the railway incident in Poland are completely baseless and unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."As a rule, all these accusations are completely baseless and unfounded," Peskov told reporters, linking remarks on alleged cooperation with Russia by Ukrainians detained in Poland to Russophobia and a desire to associate any problem with Russia.Russia continues its systematic efforts to develop relations with African countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."Russia continues its systematic efforts to develop good, mutually beneficial relations with African countries," Peskov told reporters.
Corruption Scandal Lays Bare Ukraine's Toxicity - Kremlin

"The toxicity of the Kiev regime is clearly evident here, and this toxicity is felt in Europe, they are obviously experiencing serious discomfort. We are now seeing a lot of such fussy activity around this issue. Well, we will see how the situation develops," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the corruption scandal.
A meeting between US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Russian representatives following his talks in Ukraine is not planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"No, as far as I know, there are no plans in this regard," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Driscoll was planning a meeting with Russian representatives after his talks in Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced Warsaw's decision to revoke the operating permit for the last Russian consulate in the country, in Gdansk.
"Relations with Poland have completely deteriorated. This is probably a manifestation of this deterioration, the desire of the Polish authorities to reduce to zero any possibility of consular or diplomatic relations," Peskov told reporters.
Poland's decision to close the Russian diplomatic mission is in no way connected to common sense and is a source of regret for Moscow, the official added.
The accusations against Russia in the context of the railway incident in Poland are completely baseless and unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"As a rule, all these accusations are completely baseless and unfounded," Peskov told reporters, linking remarks on alleged cooperation with Russia by Ukrainians detained in Poland to Russophobia and a desire to associate any problem with Russia.
Russia continues its systematic efforts to develop relations with African countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Russia continues its systematic efforts to develop good, mutually beneficial relations with African countries," Peskov told reporters.
