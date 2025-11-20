https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/eu-using-russias-frozen-assets-to-lead-to-lawsuits-collapse-of-euro---orban-1123143825.html
EU Using Russia's Frozen Assets to Lead to Lawsuits, Collapse of Euro - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If the EU decides to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit, this will lead to lawsuits and the collapse of the euro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $346 billion. Around $230 billion are held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium's Euroclear. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned the freezing of its central bank's assets in Europe as theft. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow could respond by seizing assets held in Russia by Western countries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would like to raise another $155.5 billion to finance Ukraine, but the EU does not have that money and is therefore looking for ways to obtain it, the prime minister said.
"Turning to frozen Russian assets. A convenient solution, but the consequences are unpredictable. Lengthy legal proceedings, numerous lawsuits, and the collapse of the euro. This is what awaits us if we choose this path," Orban wrote on social media.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $346 billion. Around $230 billion are held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium's Euroclear.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned the freezing of its central bank's assets in Europe as theft. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow could respond by seizing assets held in Russia by Western countries.