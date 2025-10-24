International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/belgian-minister-warns-confiscating-russian-assets-would-trigger-a-very-painful-response-1123011544.html
Belgian Minister Warns: Confiscating Russian Assets Would Trigger a 'Very Painful' Response
Belgian Minister Warns: Confiscating Russian Assets Would Trigger a 'Very Painful' Response
Sputnik International
Russia's response in the event of the confiscation of its assets will be "very painful," Belgian Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken said on Friday.
2025-10-24T18:52+0000
2025-10-24T18:52+0000
economy
russia
belgium
france
europe
assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105736/28/1057362814_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d2372f2c77a6d1744d5517934156aa.jpg
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin will never give up these billions. He will regard this as an act of war and deal a serious blow to Belgium. It will be painful. Very painful. And, perhaps, as a retaliatory measure, he will confiscate 200 billion Western assets located in Russia. It will be not only Belgian money but also money from such large countries as the US, Germany, and France," Francken said in a statement. The use of Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine will set a precedent with "potentially huge consequences," Francken added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/eu-fails-to-agree-on-russian-asset-plan-von-der-leyen-promises-new-proposals-by-december-1123008408.html
russia
belgium
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105736/28/1057362814_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa2fd5a77eccbe8ad6ec8d79fcce8f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia assets, asset confiscation, belgium, theo francken, putin response, act of war, western assets, ukraine loan, sanctions, retaliation, economic war, global finance, eu russia relations, frozen assets, geopolitical tensions
russia assets, asset confiscation, belgium, theo francken, putin response, act of war, western assets, ukraine loan, sanctions, retaliation, economic war, global finance, eu russia relations, frozen assets, geopolitical tensions

Belgian Minister Warns: Confiscating Russian Assets Would Trigger a 'Very Painful' Response

18:52 GMT 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov / Go to the mediabankBanknotes (rubles, euros, US dollars) and Russian 5 and 10 kopecks coins. (File)
Banknotes (rubles, euros, US dollars) and Russian 5 and 10 kopecks coins. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's response in the event of the confiscation of its assets will be "very painful," Belgian Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken said on Friday.
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin will never give up these billions. He will regard this as an act of war and deal a serious blow to Belgium. It will be painful. Very painful. And, perhaps, as a retaliatory measure, he will confiscate 200 billion Western assets located in Russia. It will be not only Belgian money but also money from such large countries as the US, Germany, and France," Francken said in a statement.
EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
Economy
EU Fails to Agree on Russian Asset Plan, von der Leyen Promises New Proposals by December
10:14 GMT
The use of Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine will set a precedent with "potentially huge consequences," Francken added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала