Belgian Minister Warns: Confiscating Russian Assets Would Trigger a 'Very Painful' Response

Russia's response in the event of the confiscation of its assets will be "very painful," Belgian Minister of Defense and Foreign Trade Theo Francken said on Friday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin will never give up these billions. He will regard this as an act of war and deal a serious blow to Belgium. It will be painful. Very painful. And, perhaps, as a retaliatory measure, he will confiscate 200 billion Western assets located in Russia. It will be not only Belgian money but also money from such large countries as the US, Germany, and France," Francken said in a statement. The use of Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine will set a precedent with "potentially huge consequences," Francken added.

