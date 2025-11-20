International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/iaea-resolution-on-iran-to-harm-agencys-cooperation-with-tehran---araghchi-1123146571.html
IAEA Resolution on Iran to Harm Agency's Cooperation With Tehran - Araghchi
IAEA Resolution on Iran to Harm Agency's Cooperation With Tehran - Araghchi
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution on Iran will harm the IAEA's cooperation with Tehran and undermine the agency's authority and independence, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.
2025-11-20T13:20+0000
2025-11-20T13:20+0000
world
abbas araghchi
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg
Earlier in the day, diplomats told RIA Novosti that the IAEA Board of Governors had adopted by a narrow margin a resolution demanding that Iran report the status of its uranium reserves to the international watchdog. On November 20, Iran formally notified the IAEA of the termination of the Cairo Agreement with the agency, concluded in September, the foreign minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/iran-ready-to-consider-russia-china-mediation-in-renewing-iaea-cooperation-1123130565.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c40f4bb9785e1f07a22ce875fdda635.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
international atomic energy agency, iran, abbas araghchi
international atomic energy agency, iran, abbas araghchi

IAEA Resolution on Iran to Harm Agency's Cooperation With Tehran - Araghchi

13:20 GMT 20.11.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution on Iran will harm the IAEA's cooperation with Tehran and undermine the agency's authority and independence, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, diplomats told RIA Novosti that the IAEA Board of Governors had adopted by a narrow margin a resolution demanding that Iran report the status of its uranium reserves to the international watchdog.
"These countries [the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany] are undermining the Agency's authority and independence with this step and ignoring Iran's goodwill and cooperation [with the IAEA]. This step will disrupt Iran's interaction and cooperation with the Agency," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
On November 20, Iran formally notified the IAEA of the termination of the Cairo Agreement with the agency, concluded in September, the foreign minister added.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2025
World
Iran Ready to Consider Russia, China Mediation in Renewing IAEA Cooperation
18 November, 08:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала