IAEA Resolution on Iran to Harm Agency's Cooperation With Tehran - Araghchi

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution on Iran will harm the IAEA's cooperation with Tehran and undermine the agency's authority and independence, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, diplomats told RIA Novosti that the IAEA Board of Governors had adopted by a narrow margin a resolution demanding that Iran report the status of its uranium reserves to the international watchdog. On November 20, Iran formally notified the IAEA of the termination of the Cairo Agreement with the agency, concluded in September, the foreign minister added.

