IAEA Resolution on Iran to Harm Agency's Cooperation With Tehran - Araghchi
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution on Iran will harm the IAEA's cooperation with Tehran and undermine the agency's authority and independence, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, diplomats told RIA Novosti that the IAEA Board of Governors had adopted by a narrow margin a resolution demanding that Iran report the status of its uranium reserves to the international watchdog. On November 20, Iran formally notified the IAEA of the termination of the Cairo Agreement with the agency, concluded in September, the foreign minister added.
iran
"These countries [the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany] are undermining the Agency's authority and independence with this step and ignoring Iran's goodwill and cooperation [with the IAEA]. This step will disrupt Iran's interaction and cooperation with the Agency," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
On November 20, Iran formally notified the IAEA of the termination of the Cairo Agreement with the agency, concluded in September, the foreign minister added.