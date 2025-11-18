https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/iran-ready-to-consider-russia-china-mediation-in-renewing-iaea-cooperation-1123130565.html

Iran Ready to Consider Russia, China Mediation in Renewing IAEA Cooperation

Iran has expressed willingness to consider mediation efforts by Russia and China to restore its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kamal Kharrazi, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, told Sputnik.

"Yes, if such a project is proposed, we will consider it," Kharrazi said when asked whether Iran views Russia and China as possible mediators in developing new forms of cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA. Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said earlier that Russia, China and Iran held trilateral talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier on November 5. Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had two phone calls with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed Tehran’s engagement with the IAEA and the Iranian nuclear program. On October 11, Araghchi said that Iran had suspended the implementation of the Egypt-brokered agreement with the IAEA, which outlined the framework for Iran's cooperation with the agency, considering attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. This move followed the resumption of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran. At the same time, Tehran emphasized its readiness to consider proposals for a new agreement with the IAEA. However, the format of engagement with the agency is decided by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

