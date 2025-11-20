https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russia-hands-over-to-ukraine-over-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers---source-1123145424.html
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers - Source
Russia hands over 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian armed forces soldiers to Ukraine under the Istanbul Agreements, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Today, as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine," the source said. The Ukrainian side, in turn, handed over to Russia 30 bodies of dead Russian soldiers as part of the Istanbul agreements, the source said.
11:07 GMT 20.11.2025 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 20.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hands over 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian armed forces soldiers to Ukraine under the Istanbul Agreements, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Today, as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine
," the source said.
The Ukrainian side, in turn, handed over to Russia 30 bodies of dead Russian soldiers as part of the Istanbul agreements, the source said.