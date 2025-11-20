https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/russia-hands-over-to-ukraine-over-1000-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers---source-1123145424.html

Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers - Source

Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers - Source

Sputnik International

Russia hands over 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian armed forces soldiers to Ukraine under the Istanbul Agreements, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

2025-11-20T11:07+0000

2025-11-20T11:07+0000

2025-11-20T11:12+0000

russia

ukraine

russia's special operation in ukraine

bodies

ukrainian armed forces

exchange

soldiers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/08/1122213811_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_650da3619aad6a0747beb6fc452810c8.jpg

"Today, as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine," the source said. The Ukrainian side, in turn, handed over to Russia 30 bodies of dead Russian soldiers as part of the Istanbul agreements, the source said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia--ukraine-exchange-bodies-of-fallen-soldiers---sources-to-sputnik-1123004410.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia hands over, ukrainian armed forces soldiers, istanbul agreements, ukrainian soldiers