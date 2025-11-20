International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers - Source
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers - Source
Russia hands over 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian armed forces soldiers to Ukraine under the Istanbul Agreements, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Today, as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine," the source said. The Ukrainian side, in turn, handed over to Russia 30 bodies of dead Russian soldiers as part of the Istanbul agreements, the source said.
Russia Hands Over to Ukraine Over 1,000 Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers - Source

11:07 GMT 20.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hands over 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian armed forces soldiers to Ukraine under the Istanbul Agreements, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Today, as part of the Istanbul agreements, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukraine," the source said.
The Ukrainian side, in turn, handed over to Russia 30 bodies of dead Russian soldiers as part of the Istanbul agreements, the source said.
