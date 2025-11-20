https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/trump-allegedly-approves-28-point-plan-for-ukraine-settlement--reports-1123142845.html
Trump Allegedly Approves 28-Point Plan for Ukraine Settlement — Reports
US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement, NBC News reported, citing a senior US administration official.
The report said the US plan provides security guarantees for both sides in the conflict to achieve a lasting peace. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in the development of the new US plan for the Ukraine settlement, NBC News said.Russian officials have not publicly commented on the plan. The White House has not released details of the proposal.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement, NBC News reported, citing a senior US administration official.
The report said the US plan provides security guarantees for both sides in the conflict to achieve a lasting peace.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner took part in the development of the new US plan for the Ukraine settlement, NBC News said.
Russian officials have not publicly commented on the plan.
The White House has not released details of the proposal.