International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/uk-shows-no-desire-for-dialog---russias-mfa-spokeswoman-1123144609.html
UK Shows No Desire for Dialog - Russia's MFA Spokeswoman
UK Shows No Desire for Dialog - Russia's MFA Spokeswoman
Sputnik International
Representatives of the UK leadership, including National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, have demonstrated no desire for dialogue with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
2025-11-20T10:47+0000
2025-11-20T10:47+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
maria zakharova
yury ushakov
jerome powell
london
russia
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg
"When one side of a conversation clearly lacks the desire to listen to their opponent, dialogue does not occur. And representatives of the UK establishment, including Jonathan Powell, have not demonstrated such a desire either then or subsequently," Zakharova said. UK media delayed the publishing of information about contacts between Ushakov and Powell in an attempt to shift the blame for the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine crisis onto Moscow, Zakharova said. London has "nothing to boast of" in terms of peacemaking efforts, as its actions increasingly consist of sabotage, disruption, and other provocations, the spokeswoman added. "London inflates a verbal soap bubble of good intentions, but in reality its actions consistently follow a hostile, anti-Russian course. As a result, all bilateral achievements of recent decades have been completely erased — interagency and humanitarian programs have been curtailed, trade and investment exchanges undermined, and there is no working contact at a high political level. Engagement on multilateral platforms is far from constructive," the diplomat said. Only issues concerning the functioning of diplomatic missions remain within the mutual focus of both countries’ foreign ministries, she added.Last week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said, commenting on his talks with Powell, that the conversation was "uninteresting" because the UK official was trying to talk about London's position rather than discuss any possible proposals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/uk-leading-eu-states-will-use-all-available-levers-against-russia---russian-foreign-intel-1122995348.html
united kingdom (uk)
london
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d320f98a4addb10e9e06c8a9c84c8db3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
representatives of the uk leadership, uk shows no desire, russian foreign ministry, national security adviser jonathan powell
representatives of the uk leadership, uk shows no desire, russian foreign ministry, national security adviser jonathan powell

UK Shows No Desire for Dialog - Russia's MFA Spokeswoman

10:47 GMT 20.11.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinikovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of the UK leadership, including National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, have demonstrated no desire for dialogue with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"When one side of a conversation clearly lacks the desire to listen to their opponent, dialogue does not occur. And representatives of the UK establishment, including Jonathan Powell, have not demonstrated such a desire either then or subsequently," Zakharova said.
UK media delayed the publishing of information about contacts between Ushakov and Powell in an attempt to shift the blame for the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine crisis onto Moscow, Zakharova said.
"As for the reasons why this story ‘surfaced’ after such a long period of time, given the traditionally commissioned nature of such British media publications, we can safely categorize it as part of the broader Western information campaign aimed at shifting responsibility for the lack of progress in the peace process on Ukraine from themselves onto Russia," she said.
London has "nothing to boast of" in terms of peacemaking efforts, as its actions increasingly consist of sabotage, disruption, and other provocations, the spokeswoman added.
"London inflates a verbal soap bubble of good intentions, but in reality its actions consistently follow a hostile, anti-Russian course. As a result, all bilateral achievements of recent decades have been completely erased — interagency and humanitarian programs have been curtailed, trade and investment exchanges undermined, and there is no working contact at a high political level. Engagement on multilateral platforms is far from constructive," the diplomat said.
Only issues concerning the functioning of diplomatic missions remain within the mutual focus of both countries’ foreign ministries, she added.
Last week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said, commenting on his talks with Powell, that the conversation was "uninteresting" because the UK official was trying to talk about London's position rather than discuss any possible proposals.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
World
UK, Leading EU States Will Use All Available Levers Against Russia - Russian Foreign Intel
21 October, 08:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала