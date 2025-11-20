https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/uk-shows-no-desire-for-dialog---russias-mfa-spokeswoman-1123144609.html

UK Shows No Desire for Dialog - Russia's MFA Spokeswoman

Representatives of the UK leadership, including National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, have demonstrated no desire for dialogue with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"When one side of a conversation clearly lacks the desire to listen to their opponent, dialogue does not occur. And representatives of the UK establishment, including Jonathan Powell, have not demonstrated such a desire either then or subsequently," Zakharova said. UK media delayed the publishing of information about contacts between Ushakov and Powell in an attempt to shift the blame for the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine crisis onto Moscow, Zakharova said. London has "nothing to boast of" in terms of peacemaking efforts, as its actions increasingly consist of sabotage, disruption, and other provocations, the spokeswoman added. "London inflates a verbal soap bubble of good intentions, but in reality its actions consistently follow a hostile, anti-Russian course. As a result, all bilateral achievements of recent decades have been completely erased — interagency and humanitarian programs have been curtailed, trade and investment exchanges undermined, and there is no working contact at a high political level. Engagement on multilateral platforms is far from constructive," the diplomat said. Only issues concerning the functioning of diplomatic missions remain within the mutual focus of both countries’ foreign ministries, she added.Last week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said, commenting on his talks with Powell, that the conversation was "uninteresting" because the UK official was trying to talk about London's position rather than discuss any possible proposals.

