UK–Ukraine Plot to Assassinate Russian Officer Foiled
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained a resident of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) who was plotting to assassinate a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a DPR resident involved in plotting a terrorist attack using chemical warfare agents against a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer," the agency said in a statement. Kiev planned to kill the officer with a British-made poison mixed into gift bottles of British beer, the statement added.
uk–ukraine plot, russian federal security service, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
UK–Ukraine Plot to Assassinate Russian Officer Foiled

07:26 GMT 20.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained a resident of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) who was plotting to assassinate a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a DPR resident involved in plotting a terrorist attack using chemical warfare agents against a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer," the agency said in a statement.
Kiev planned to kill the officer with a British-made poison mixed into gift bottles of British beer, the statement added.
"A test of the confiscated bottles revealed that the beer contained a mixture of highly toxic chemicals, colchicine and tert-butyl bicyclophosphate (an analogue of the military-grade nerve agent VX, banned by the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention), produced in the United Kingdom. These chemicals, when consumed, cause agonizing death within 20 minutes," the statement read.
