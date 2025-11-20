https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/ukukraine-plot-to-assassinate-russian-officer-foiled-1123143692.html
UK–Ukraine Plot to Assassinate Russian Officer Foiled
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained a resident of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) who was plotting to assassinate a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_0:21:726:429_1920x0_80_0_0_71e8cac101a92b2231851bdf42fbbd4f.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a DPR resident involved in plotting a terrorist attack using chemical warfare agents against a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer," the agency said in a statement. Kiev planned to kill the officer with a British-made poison mixed into gift bottles of British beer, the statement added.
"The Federal Security Service
of the Russian Federation has detained a DPR resident involved in plotting a terrorist attack using chemical warfare agents against a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer," the agency said in a statement.
Kiev planned to kill the officer with a British-made poison mixed into gift bottles of British beer, the statement added.
"A test of the confiscated bottles revealed that the beer contained a mixture of highly toxic chemicals, colchicine and tert-butyl bicyclophosphate (an analogue of the military-grade nerve agent VX, banned by the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention), produced in the United Kingdom. These chemicals, when consumed, cause agonizing death within 20 minutes," the statement read.