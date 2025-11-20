https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/ukukraine-plot-to-assassinate-russian-officer-foiled-1123143692.html

UK–Ukraine Plot to Assassinate Russian Officer Foiled

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained a resident of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) who was plotting to assassinate a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained a DPR resident involved in plotting a terrorist attack using chemical warfare agents against a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry officer," the agency said in a statement. Kiev planned to kill the officer with a British-made poison mixed into gift bottles of British beer, the statement added.

2025

Sputnik International

