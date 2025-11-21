https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/naval-exercises-involving-russia-south-africa-china-expected-in-january-2026---ambassador-1123149213.html
Naval Exercises Involving Russia, South Africa, China Expected in January 2026 - Ambassador
The Mosi III naval exercises involving Russia, South Africa, and China are expected in January 2026, Russian Ambassador to South Africa Roman Ambarov told Sputnik.
"As far as we know, the Mosi 3 naval exercises involving Russia, South Africa, and China are scheduled for early January 2026," Ambarov said. The diplomat noted that the exercises, originally scheduled for November, were postponed by mutual agreement. This decision was made to avoid overlap with the G20 summit in Johannesburg, he added.
"As far as we know, the Mosi 3 naval exercises involving Russia, South Africa, and China are scheduled for early January 2026," Ambarov said.
The diplomat noted that the exercises, originally scheduled for November, were postponed by mutual agreement. This decision was made to avoid overlap with the G20 summit in Johannesburg, he added.