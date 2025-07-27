Putin Unveils Russia's 2050 Navy Blueprint on Navy Day
03:20 GMT 27.07.2025 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 27.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin/
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all Russian military sailors on the Navy Day.
"I congratulate all military sailors of Russia on Navy Day. Today, we celebrate all generations of courageous sailors and officers who are devoted to their duty and loyal to the Motherland. On this day, we remember those who have built the glory and might of the Russian Navy over the centuries, asserting Russia as a great naval power through their military achievements, victories, hard daily work and brilliant scientific advancements," Putin said in a video address on the occasion of Navy Day.
The President noted that since the time of Peter the Great, the fleet had been and remained an asset and a source of pride of Russia, and representatives of the naval class deservedly enjoy special honor and sincere respect of the Russian people.
"It is a well-established fact that our naval personnel have always stood for the Motherland and honour. Your fortitude and courage, knowledge and honesty, integrity and fellowship have been forged through harsh and dangerous naval service and its unique culture, the essence of which is your sincere, heartfelt and unconditional love for the Fatherland," Putin said.
The Navy plays a crucial role in ensuring Russia's defense and security and in protecting its legitimate interests across the globe, the Russian leader stressed.
"The naval component of Russia’s nuclear triad is growing stronger. Its core consists of a group of nuclear submarines, which is confidently building up its potential. We have completed the construction of the cruiser Knyaz Pozharsky, and two Borei-A class submarines and six Yasen-M class multipurpose nuclear submarines are at different stages of construction," he said.
11 June, 18:55 GMT
Russia's new Navy Development Strategy has been approved this year, the first such document designed for an extended period, until 2050, Putin recalled.
"The key element of our modernised Navy will be its ability to quickly adjust to any changes in the strategic situation and to take into account all current trends and forecasts, including the outlook for the development of international cooperation based on the principles of true equality and mutual respect for each other’s interests," he added.