Putin Unveils Russia's 2050 Navy Blueprint on Navy Day

Putin Unveils Russia's 2050 Navy Blueprint on Navy Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all Russian military sailors on the Navy Day.

The President noted that since the time of Peter the Great, the fleet had been and remained an asset and a source of pride of Russia, and representatives of the naval class deservedly enjoy special honor and sincere respect of the Russian people. The Navy plays a crucial role in ensuring Russia's defense and security and in protecting its legitimate interests across the globe, the Russian leader stressed. Russia's new Navy Development Strategy has been approved this year, the first such document designed for an extended period, until 2050, Putin recalled.

