https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russia-not-yet-informed-of-ukraines-agreement-to-negotiate-trumps-peace-plan---kremlin-1123149523.html

Russia Yet To Be Informed Of Ukraine's Agreement To Negotiate Trump's Peace Plan

Russia Yet To Be Informed Of Ukraine's Agreement To Negotiate Trump's Peace Plan

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump reportedly approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement, NBC News said, citing a senior US administration official. 21.11.2025, Sputnik International

2025-11-21T06:23+0000

2025-11-21T06:23+0000

2025-11-21T06:46+0000

world

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/14/1123142635_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e90ea4d47706c3018e77fba0ff21f792.jpg

Moscow has not yet been informed of Ukraine's agreement to negotiate the peace plan developed by US President Donald Trump, Russian media reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.US President Donald Trump demanded that Zelenskyy accept a proposed draft peace plan on Ukraine "right now," media reported earlier, citing a senior US official.On Wednesday, Axios reported that Washington has been holding secret consultations with Moscow to develop a new peace plan for settling the conflict. The Financial Times newspaper reported that the 28-point US peace plan includes reductions in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting Russian state language status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine’s armed forces, and banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. Axios reported that the plan assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbass as legitimate Russian territories.On Friday, Axios reported that the US also presented Ukraine with another draft agreement, according to which a possible attack on Ukraine would be "regarded as an attack threatening the peace and security of the transatlantic community." The agreement will reportedly be valid for an initial 10 years and requires the signatures of Ukraine, the US, the European Union, NATO and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/trump-allegedly-approves-28-point-plan-for-ukraine-settlement--reports-1123142845.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia