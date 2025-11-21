International
Ukraine's Terrorist Attack on Railway in Krasnodar Thwarted
KRASNODAR (Sputnik) - A terrorist attack on the railway tracks in in the Russian city of Krasnodar planned by a Ukrainian citizen on instructions from tKiev has been prevented, the office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Krasnodar Territory said on Friday.
The Ukrainian attempted to carry out the bombing using an improvised explosive device, with the aim of disrupting the transport of military equipment and weapons to the special military operation zone, the FSB said, adding that the illegal activities were identified and stopped by regional FSB officers.
russia, krasnodar, attack, terrorist attack, railway, ukraine
A Ukrainian citizen living in the Krasnodar Territory was "recruited by a Ukrainian security service officer through a banned social network, who tasked him with committing a terrorist act by blowing up railway tracks," the FSB said in a statement.
The Ukrainian attempted to carry out the bombing using an improvised explosive device, with the aim of disrupting the transport of military equipment and weapons to the special military operation zone, the FSB said, adding that the illegal activities were identified and stopped by regional FSB officers.
