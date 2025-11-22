https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/any-peace-plan-must-be-acceptable-to-both-russia-and-ukraine---vance-1123153467.html
Any Peace Plan Must Be Acceptable to Both Russia and Ukraine - Vance
Any Peace Plan Must Be Acceptable to Both Russia and Ukraine - Vance
Sputnik International
Any Peace Plan Must Be Acceptable to Both Russia and Ukraine - Vance
03:56 GMT 22.11.2025 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 22.11.2025)
Any peace plan must be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"Any Ukraine-Russia peace plan has to:
1) Stop the killing while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty.
2) Be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine.
3) Maximize the chances the war doesn't restart," Vance wrote on X.
US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement.
Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.