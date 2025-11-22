https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-on-ukraine-peace-plan-we-have-a-way-of-getting-peace-1123153324.html
Trump on Ukraine Peace Plan: We Have a Way of Getting Peace
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has spoken to Ukrainian "people" on his 28-point plan to end the Ukraine conflict.
"I have spoken with their people. We have a plan. It is horrible what is happening," Trump told reporters when asked if he is planning to discuss the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Zelensky has to approve the new plan, Trump said, noting the looming energy crisis in Ukraine before winter.He also said that Zelensky will have to like the plan because if he does not, the conflict will continue.US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement.Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
"I have spoken with their people. We have a plan. It is horrible what is happening," Trump told reporters when asked if he is planning to discuss the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky has to approve the new plan, Trump said, noting the looming energy crisis in Ukraine before winter.
He also said that Zelensky will have to like the plan because if he does not, the conflict will continue.
US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement.
Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.