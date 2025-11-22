https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/criticism-of-us-plan-for-ukraine-shows-misunderstanding-of-situation-on-ground--vance-1123154127.html

Criticism of US Plan for Ukraine Shows Misunderstanding of Situation on Ground – Vance

Criticism of US Plan for Ukraine Shows Misunderstanding of Situation on Ground – Vance

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Criticism of the US plan for Ukrainian settlement demonstrates a misunderstanding of reality on the ground, US Vice President JD Vance said.

2025-11-22T07:47+0000

2025-11-22T07:47+0000

2025-11-22T08:01+0000

world

jd vance

russia

us

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656383_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd01b5ca70cb8e2cbd13895c89d698e.jpg

He said money, weapons or sanctions would not help resolve the Ukraine conflict. US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement. Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/any-peace-plan-must-be-acceptable-to-both-russia-and-ukraine---vance-1123153467.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, usa, jd vance, peace, trump, conflict