Criticism of US Plan for Ukraine Shows Misunderstanding of Situation on Ground – Vance
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Criticism of the US plan for Ukrainian settlement demonstrates a misunderstanding of reality on the ground, US Vice President JD Vance said.
2025-11-22T07:47+0000
"There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand. Peace won't be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land. It might be made by smart people living in the real world," Vance said.
US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement.
Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
"Every criticism of the peace framework the administration is working on either misunderstands the framework or misstates some critical reality on the ground," Vance wrote on X.
He said money, weapons or sanctions would not help resolve the Ukraine conflict.
"There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand. Peace won't be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land. It might be made by smart people living in the real world," Vance said.
US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement.
Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.