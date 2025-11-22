https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/hungary-remains-voice-of-reason-peace-in-europe---dmitriev-1123153969.html
Hungary Remains Voice of Reason, Peace in Europe - Dmitriev
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said Hungary remains a voice of reason and peace in Europe.
"Hungary remains a voice of reason & peace in Europe. EU warmongers continue to live within [former US President Joe] Biden’s false narrative of endless war. Voices of reason and peace will prevail while exposing the globalist, brainwashing media machine of false narratives & war," Dmitriev wrote on X. Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto urged European politicians not to disrupt peace efforts in Ukraine or sabotage the new US plan. US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement. Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
"Hungary remains a voice of reason & peace in Europe. EU warmongers continue to live within [former US President Joe] Biden’s false narrative of endless war. Voices of reason and peace will prevail while exposing the globalist, brainwashing media machine of false narratives & war," Dmitriev wrote on X.
Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto urged European politicians not to disrupt peace efforts in Ukraine or sabotage the new US plan.
US media reported Wednesday citing US administration officials that US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point plan for the Ukraine conflict settlement.
Earlier this week, the Financial Times published the 28-point US peace plan that includes a reduction in US military aid, official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, granting the Russian language the state status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan reportedly assumes that the United States and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.