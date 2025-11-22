https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/marjorie-taylor-greene-announces-resignation-from-congress-after-clash-with-president-1123153789.html

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Resignation From Congress After Clash With President

Former Donald Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she was stepping down from her Georgia seat in the US Congress after her clash with the president in a move that will force a special election and could further fracture loyalties within the ruling Republican party.

Greene’s resignation means a special election will have to be held for her seat as there is no provision in the US Congress to temporarily fill a seat with an unelected person. The midterms that she referred to is the regular biannual election held in the middle of a presidency to choose members for the US House of Representatives. The next midterms are in November 2026. Greene was once Trump’s biggest ally, supporting some of his most controversial ideas and plans. She had occasionally crossed paths with the president over the years, with neither of them making too much of their disagreement. All that changed a few months ago after she supported a bill compelling the US Justice Department to release investigative files about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein whom Trump had once befriended. Since then, her clash with Trump had become “absurd and completely unserious”, she said. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’, hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she added on Friday. The alternative would mean having to “defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” she added. Trump said last week that Greene had increasingly “lost her way” where he was concerned and that he was breaking ties with her. Some analysts have speculated that Greene, who has her own following in Trump’s MAGA — Make America Great Again — base, could be planning a presidential run of her own in 2028. Her resignation from her seat representing Georgia’s 14th District could be her opportunity to break free from Trump now and spend the following three years positioning herself as the next leader of the Republican party.

