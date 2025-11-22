https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/marjorie-taylor-greene-announces-resignation-from-congress-after-clash-with-president-1123153789.html
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Resignation From Congress After Clash With President
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Resignation From Congress After Clash With President
Sputnik International
Former Donald Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she was stepping down from her Georgia seat in the US Congress after her clash with the president in a move that will force a special election and could further fracture loyalties within the ruling Republican party.
2025-11-22T03:39+0000
2025-11-22T03:39+0000
2025-11-22T04:33+0000
americas
donald trump
marjorie taylor greene
jeffrey epstein
congress
us congress
georgia
us
maga
america first
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/16/1123153631_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5932511cc277c31ec598ec969b51f450.jpg
Greene’s resignation means a special election will have to be held for her seat as there is no provision in the US Congress to temporarily fill a seat with an unelected person. The midterms that she referred to is the regular biannual election held in the middle of a presidency to choose members for the US House of Representatives. The next midterms are in November 2026. Greene was once Trump’s biggest ally, supporting some of his most controversial ideas and plans. She had occasionally crossed paths with the president over the years, with neither of them making too much of their disagreement. All that changed a few months ago after she supported a bill compelling the US Justice Department to release investigative files about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein whom Trump had once befriended. Since then, her clash with Trump had become “absurd and completely unserious”, she said. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’, hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she added on Friday. The alternative would mean having to “defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” she added. Trump said last week that Greene had increasingly “lost her way” where he was concerned and that he was breaking ties with her. Some analysts have speculated that Greene, who has her own following in Trump’s MAGA — Make America Great Again — base, could be planning a presidential run of her own in 2028. Her resignation from her seat representing Georgia’s 14th District could be her opportunity to break free from Trump now and spend the following three years positioning herself as the next leader of the Republican party.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/trump-withdraws-congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-endorsement-1123117134.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/16/1123153631_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_701ab4ec7374243b93acdd089db2d80e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mtg resignation, marjorie taylor greene resignation, georgia primaries, mtg maga ally, georgia in us congress,
mtg resignation, marjorie taylor greene resignation, georgia primaries, mtg maga ally, georgia in us congress,
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Resignation From Congress After Clash With President
03:39 GMT 22.11.2025 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 22.11.2025)
Former Donald Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she was stepping down from her Georgia seat in the US Congress after her clash with the president in a move that will force a special election and could further fracture loyalties within the ruling Republican party.
Greene’s resignation means a special election will have to be held for her seat as there is no provision in the US Congress to temporarily fill a seat with an unelected person. The midterms that she referred to is the regular biannual election held in the middle of a presidency to choose members for the US House of Representatives. The next midterms are in November 2026.
“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said in a statement she read out on X.
Greene was once Trump’s biggest ally, supporting some of his most controversial ideas and plans. She had occasionally crossed paths with the president over the years, with neither of them making too much of their disagreement. All that changed a few months ago after she supported a bill compelling the US Justice Department to release investigative files about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein whom Trump had once befriended.
Since then, her clash with Trump had become “absurd and completely unserious”, she said.
“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’, hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she added on Friday.
The alternative would mean having to “defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” she added.
Trump said last week that Greene had increasingly “lost her way” where he was concerned and that he was breaking ties with her.
Some analysts have speculated that Greene, who has her own following in Trump’s MAGA — Make America Great Again — base, could be planning a presidential run of her own in 2028.
Her resignation from her seat representing Georgia’s 14th District could be her opportunity to break free from Trump now and spend the following three years positioning herself as the next leader of the Republican party.