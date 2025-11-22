International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/russian-forces-free-zvanovka-novoye-zaporozhye-settlements-1123155474.html
Russian Forces Free Zvanovka, Novoye Zaporozhye Settlements
Russian Forces Free Zvanovka, Novoye Zaporozhye Settlements
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the village of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2025-11-22T10:30+0000
2025-11-22T10:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467233_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85cdcf7c9ff37921e3207d799377a5bd.jpg
In addition, Russia's Vostok battlegroup has liberated Novoye Zaporozhye a settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry announced.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 510 Ukrainian military personnel , in the past 24 hours, including up to 250 Ukrainian troops near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The Center group eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two armored personnel carriers, two field artillery pieces, and a vehicle near Pokrovsk.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen during the same period, the ministry added.Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen, Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and two tanks, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/why-is-zelensky-refusing-to-abandon-pokrovsk-1123073758.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russian-armys-effective-performance-should-convince-ukraine-its-better-to-negotiate-now---kremlin-1123150655.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467233_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dcafc6769d17681e0ec4395d10fc371.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's yug battlegroup has liberated the village of zvanovka in the donetsk people's republic, the russian defense ministry said.
russia's yug battlegroup has liberated the village of zvanovka in the donetsk people's republic, the russian defense ministry said.

Russian Forces Free Zvanovka, Novoye Zaporozhye Settlements

10:30 GMT 22.11.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian soldiers refining their combat readiness near Zaporozhye
Russian soldiers refining their combat readiness near Zaporozhye - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the village of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of the South group of forces have liberated the settlement of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions," the ministry said.
In addition, Russia's Vostok battlegroup has liberated Novoye Zaporozhye a settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry announced.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 510 Ukrainian military personnel , in the past 24 hours, including up to 250 Ukrainian troops near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In total, enemy losses in the area of responsibility of the Center military group amounted to more than 510 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, and two artillery pieces," the ministry said.
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsentr Battlegroup near Kranoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2025
Analysis
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?
7 November, 14:56 GMT
The Center group eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two armored personnel carriers, two field artillery pieces, and a vehicle near Pokrovsk.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen during the same period, the ministry added.
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen, Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and two tanks, the ministry said.
A Russian Army T-90 M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army's Effective Performance Should Convince Ukraine It’s Better to Negotiate Now - Kremlin
Yesterday, 11:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала