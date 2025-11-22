https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/russian-forces-free-zvanovka-novoye-zaporozhye-settlements-1123155474.html
Russian Forces Free Zvanovka, Novoye Zaporozhye Settlements
Russian Forces Free Zvanovka, Novoye Zaporozhye Settlements
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the village of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In addition, Russia's Vostok battlegroup has liberated Novoye Zaporozhye a settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry announced.Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 510 Ukrainian military personnel , in the past 24 hours, including up to 250 Ukrainian troops near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The Center group eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two armored personnel carriers, two field artillery pieces, and a vehicle near Pokrovsk.Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen during the same period, the ministry added.Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen, Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and two tanks, the ministry said.
Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the village of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of the South group of forces have liberated the settlement of Zvanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions," the ministry said.
In addition, Russia's Vostok battlegroup has liberated Novoye Zaporozhye a settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry announced.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 510 Ukrainian military personnel , in the past 24 hours, including up to 250 Ukrainian troops near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In total, enemy losses in the area of responsibility of the Center military group amounted to more than 510 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, and two artillery pieces," the ministry said.
The Center group eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two armored personnel carriers, two field artillery pieces, and a vehicle near Pokrovsk.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen during the same period, the ministry added.
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen, Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel and two tanks, the ministry said.