Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?

Volodymyr Zelensky is funneling waves of troops into the meat grinder at Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) — a city even Western outlets call doomed. What’s really at stake here?

Vital Military Hub Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is a key hub, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik. Liberating it would allow the Russian Army to advance further northwest in the DPR – to Dobropolye, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk – and into the Dnepropetrovsk region. Zelensky's Buying Time However, the “buying time” tactic is doomed: Zelensky’s Lies Collapse Main supply routes are cut, and the corridor between Rodinskoye and Grishino is under constant drone fire. Abandoned Ukrainian soldiers opt to surrender. Zelensky "sells the West an image of a stable front," Rozhin says. But Ukraine’s army is losing ground and men — a reality the West sees, which could prompt it to halt the flow of money and weapons to the Kiev regime. What's Next? Ahead is the liberation of Dobropolye, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Konstantinovka. Konstantinovka is under assault; fighting continues on Seversk and Krasny Liman’s outskirts. It will take months, but the Russian Army will crack it, Rozhin stresses.

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

