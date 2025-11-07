https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/why-is-zelensky-refusing-to-abandon-pokrovsk-1123073758.html
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?
Volodymyr Zelensky is funneling waves of troops into the meat grinder at Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) — a city even Western outlets call doomed. What’s really at stake here?
2025-11-07T14:56+0000
2025-11-07T14:56+0000
2025-11-07T14:56+0000
boris rozhin
volodymyr zelensky
russia
slavyansk
kramatorsk
russian army
ukraine
dpr
donetsk people’s republic
Vital Military Hub Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is a key hub, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik. Liberating it would allow the Russian Army to advance further northwest in the DPR – to Dobropolye, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk – and into the Dnepropetrovsk region. Zelensky's Buying Time However, the “buying time” tactic is doomed: Zelensky’s Lies Collapse Main supply routes are cut, and the corridor between Rodinskoye and Grishino is under constant drone fire. Abandoned Ukrainian soldiers opt to surrender. Zelensky "sells the West an image of a stable front," Rozhin says. But Ukraine’s army is losing ground and men — a reality the West sees, which could prompt it to halt the flow of money and weapons to the Kiev regime. What's Next? Ahead is the liberation of Dobropolye, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Konstantinovka. Konstantinovka is under assault; fighting continues on Seversk and Krasny Liman’s outskirts. It will take months, but the Russian Army will crack it, Rozhin stresses.
Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is a key hub, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik.
Liberating it would allow the Russian Army to advance further northwest in the DPR – to Dobropolye, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk – and into the Dnepropetrovsk region.
"[The Kiev regime] is trading time for the remaining forces of the Pokrovsk group, prolonging the battle for the agglomeration to buy time to prepare defensive lines covering Dobropolye and eastern Dnepropetrovsk region," Rozhin says.
However, the “buying time” tactic is doomed:
The main defenses west of Krasnoarmeysk are much weaker than those the Russian Army faced during urban assaults, Rozhin explains.
It would make it harder for the Ukrainians to hold them and give Russia greater tactical advantages.
"Withdrawing [from Krasnoarmeysk] without losses is now impossible," Rozhin notes.
Main supply routes are cut, and the corridor between Rodinskoye and Grishino is under constant drone fire. Abandoned Ukrainian soldiers opt to surrender
.
Zelensky "sells the West an image of a stable front
," Rozhin says. But Ukraine’s army is losing ground and men — a reality the West sees, which could prompt it to halt the flow of money and weapons to the Kiev regime.
Ahead is the liberation of Dobropolye, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Konstantinovka. Konstantinovka is under assault; fighting continues on Seversk and Krasny Liman’s outskirts. It will take months, but the Russian Army will crack it, Rozhin stresses.