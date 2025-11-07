International
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?
Volodymyr Zelensky is funneling waves of troops into the meat grinder at Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) — a city even Western outlets call doomed. What’s really at stake here?
Vital Military Hub Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is a key hub, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik. Liberating it would allow the Russian Army to advance further northwest in the DPR – to Dobropolye, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk – and into the Dnepropetrovsk region. Zelensky's Buying Time However, the “buying time” tactic is doomed: Zelensky’s Lies Collapse Main supply routes are cut, and the corridor between Rodinskoye and Grishino is under constant drone fire. Abandoned Ukrainian soldiers opt to surrender. Zelensky "sells the West an image of a stable front," Rozhin says. But Ukraine’s army is losing ground and men — a reality the West sees, which could prompt it to halt the flow of money and weapons to the Kiev regime. What's Next? Ahead is the liberation of Dobropolye, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Konstantinovka. Konstantinovka is under assault; fighting continues on Seversk and Krasny Liman’s outskirts. It will take months, but the Russian Army will crack it, Rozhin stresses.
Why is Zelensky Refusing to Abandon Pokrovsk?

14:56 GMT 07.11.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Volodymyr Zelensky is funneling waves of troops into the meat grinder at Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) — a city even Western outlets call doomed. What’s really at stake here?

Vital Military Hub

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is a key hub, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik.
Liberating it would allow the Russian Army to advance further northwest in the DPR – to Dobropolye, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk – and into the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Zelensky's Buying Time

"[The Kiev regime] is trading time for the remaining forces of the Pokrovsk group, prolonging the battle for the agglomeration to buy time to prepare defensive lines covering Dobropolye and eastern Dnepropetrovsk region," Rozhin says.
However, the “buying time” tactic is doomed:
The main defenses west of Krasnoarmeysk are much weaker than those the Russian Army faced during urban assaults, Rozhin explains.
It would make it harder for the Ukrainians to hold them and give Russia greater tactical advantages.
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Soldiers Surrounded in Pokrovsk Begin to Surrender - MoD
1 November, 14:42 GMT

Zelensky’s Lies Collapse

"Withdrawing [from Krasnoarmeysk] without losses is now impossible," Rozhin notes.
Main supply routes are cut, and the corridor between Rodinskoye and Grishino is under constant drone fire. Abandoned Ukrainian soldiers opt to surrender.
Zelensky "sells the West an image of a stable front," Rozhin says. But Ukraine’s army is losing ground and men — a reality the West sees, which could prompt it to halt the flow of money and weapons to the Kiev regime.

What's Next?

Ahead is the liberation of Dobropolye, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, and Konstantinovka. Konstantinovka is under assault; fighting continues on Seversk and Krasny Liman’s outskirts. It will take months, but the Russian Army will crack it, Rozhin stresses.
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2025
Analysis
Kupyansk & Pokrovsk ‘Doomed' as Russia Poises to Push Forward
29 October, 09:28 GMT
