International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-administration-seeking-sustainable-lasting-solution-to-ukraine-crisis---russian-deputy-fm-1123155185.html
Trump Administration Seeking Sustainable, Lasting Solution to Ukraine Crisis - Russian Deputy FM
Trump Administration Seeking Sustainable, Lasting Solution to Ukraine Crisis - Russian Deputy FM
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking a sustainable, lasting solution to the Ukrainian crisis, without ruling out NATO's non-expansion to the east and the protection of the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
2025-11-22T10:23+0000
2025-11-22T10:23+0000
world
donald trump
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e052b1835390534b34b018054affc6b9.jpg
The Trump administration is among a handful of western governments that recognizes Russia's stance on the root causes of the crisis, the deputy minister added. It is important that Trump is not refusing to consider these issues unlike many European leaders, Ryabkov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-on-ukraine-peace-plan-we-have-a-way-of-getting-peace-1123153324.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42f2f8d3c7581192f0039a03fc4a7918.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, trump, peace, usa
russia, ukraine, trump, peace, usa

Trump Administration Seeking Sustainable, Lasting Solution to Ukraine Crisis - Russian Deputy FM

10:23 GMT 22.11.2025
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberPresident Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking a sustainable, lasting solution to the Ukrainian crisis, without ruling out NATO's non-expansion to the east and the protection of the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
"Following [the summit in] Anchorage, we have witnessed a real frenzy of anti-Russian rhetoric and an equally intense series of actions from our opponents and supporters of a long war, of whom there are many, especially in western European capitals, who tried to influence the Trump administration to prevent the outcome it seeks, which we assume to be a sustainable, long-term solution to this crisis, including addressing its root causes," Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview out on Saturday.
The Trump administration is among a handful of western governments that recognizes Russia's stance on the root causes of the crisis, the deputy minister added.
"Among them, in a prominent, if not key, place is the thoughtless, absolutely reckless policy of the former authorities in Washington, the [former US president Joe] Biden administration, to move NATO and its infrastructure closer and closer to Russia's borders. This is a source of the current severe crisis. Without work on such profound issues as the rights of Russians, the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church there it is impossible to agree on a sustainable settlement," he said.
It is important that Trump is not refusing to consider these issues unlike many European leaders, Ryabkov added.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Trump on Ukraine Peace Plan: We Have a Way of Getting Peace
03:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала