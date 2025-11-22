"Following [the summit in] Anchorage, we have witnessed a real frenzy of anti-Russian rhetoric and an equally intense series of actions from our opponents and supporters of a long war, of whom there are many, especially in western European capitals, who tried to influence the Trump administration to prevent the outcome it seeks, which we assume to be a sustainable, long-term solution to this crisis, including addressing its root causes," Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview out on Saturday.