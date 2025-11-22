Trump Administration Seeking Sustainable, Lasting Solution to Ukraine Crisis - Russian Deputy FM
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberPresident Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking a sustainable, lasting solution to the Ukrainian crisis, without ruling out NATO's non-expansion to the east and the protection of the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
"Following [the summit in] Anchorage, we have witnessed a real frenzy of anti-Russian rhetoric and an equally intense series of actions from our opponents and supporters of a long war, of whom there are many, especially in western European capitals, who tried to influence the Trump administration to prevent the outcome it seeks, which we assume to be a sustainable, long-term solution to this crisis, including addressing its root causes," Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview out on Saturday.
The Trump administration is among a handful of western governments that recognizes Russia's stance on the root causes of the crisis, the deputy minister added.
"Among them, in a prominent, if not key, place is the thoughtless, absolutely reckless policy of the former authorities in Washington, the [former US president Joe] Biden administration, to move NATO and its infrastructure closer and closer to Russia's borders. This is a source of the current severe crisis. Without work on such profound issues as the rights of Russians, the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church there it is impossible to agree on a sustainable settlement," he said.
It is important that Trump is not refusing to consider these issues unlike many European leaders, Ryabkov added.