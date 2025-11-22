https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-says-his-peace-plan-not-final-offer-to-ukraine-1123156817.html

Trump Says His Peace Plan Not Final Offer to Ukraine

The US-drafted peace plan is not a final offer to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"No, not my final offer," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether his offer was final for Kiev.Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine was unveiled earlier this week.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that this plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine."I believe that it [Trump's plan] can be the basis for a final peaceful settlement," Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council today.He did note, however, that the United States has so far failed to secure the consent of the Ukrainian side on a peace settlement plan."The reason, I believe, is the same — the US administration has so far failed to secure the consent of the Ukrainian side. Ukraine is against it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under illusions and dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield," Putin said.

ukraine

