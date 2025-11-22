https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/world-leaders-take-part-in-g20-summit-in-johannesburg-1123154635.html
G20 Leaders Adopt Joint Declaration at South Africa Summit
G20 Leaders Adopt Joint Declaration at South Africa Summit
Sputnik International
The G20 summit is taking place in Johannesburg on November 22–23. The Russian delegation is led by Maxim Oreshkin, deputy head of the presidential administration.
2025-11-22T10:25+0000
2025-11-22T10:25+0000
2025-11-22T10:34+0000
world
g20
south africa
johannesburg
russia
india
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/16/1123154799_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7812f28c954e215860e3b6050eb7a2ec.jpg
The declaration calls for a sustainable settlement in Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is mentioned in the declaration among other conflicts which require a sustainable peaceful solution, the source added.The G20 summit is taking place in Johannesburg on November 22–23. The Russian delegation is led by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, who leads the Russian delegation to the G20 summit, arrived at the summit's venue in the South African city of Johannesburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also arrived at the venue.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen arriving at the summit. He was greeted on the red carpet by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had a brief conversation with him.The annual G20 summit got underway on Saturday in the South African city of Johannesburg, with all meetings and speeches but for President Cyril Ramaphosa's opening address being off limits to the media.The summit was preceded by intense negotiations on the G20 leaders' final declaration. On November 8, US President Donald Trump announced that no US government official would attend the G20 summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights abuses in the country. On Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said that Washington wanted South Africa to issue a chair's statement in a bid to prevent G20 leaders from adopting a joint declaration.The draft declaration has been agreed in US absence. According to a source familiar with the matter, the text does not contain any reference to Russia's actions in the conflict in Ukraine, calling instead for a peaceful resolution of conflicts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/russia-hopes-for-consensus-on-ukraine-in-g20-summit-declaration-1122872780.html
south africa
johannesburg
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Head of Russian delegation arrives at G20 Summit in Johannesburg
Sputnik International
Head of Russian delegation arrives at G20 Summit in Johannesburg
2025-11-22T10:25+0000
true
PT0M55S
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/16/1123154799_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffdd5365d9990ac486cc38dd5736c439.jpg
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at G20 Summit in South Africa
Sputnik International
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at G20 Summit in South Africa
2025-11-22T10:25+0000
true
PT0M31S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
g20, summit, russia, china, india, south africa, johannesburg
g20, summit, russia, china, india, south africa, johannesburg
G20 Leaders Adopt Joint Declaration at South Africa Summit
10:25 GMT 22.11.2025 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 22.11.2025)
The leaders of the G20 Summit, which is underway in the South African city of Johannesburg, broke with tradition to adopt a joint declaration at the beginning of the two-day summit.
"The declaration was adopted unanimously. It is usually adopted at the end of the summit, but there was a feeling during bilateral negotiations on Friday and Saturday that it was necessary to adopt the declaration first and then move on to other issues," a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.
The declaration calls for a sustainable settlement in Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is mentioned in the declaration among other conflicts which require a sustainable peaceful solution, the source added.
The G20 summit is taking place in Johannesburg on November 22–23. The Russian delegation is led by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, who leads the Russian delegation to the G20 summit, arrived at the summit's venue in the South African city of Johannesburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also arrived at the venue.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen arriving at the summit. He was greeted on the red carpet by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had a brief conversation with him.
The annual G20 summit got underway on Saturday in the South African city of Johannesburg, with all meetings and speeches but for President Cyril Ramaphosa's opening address being off limits to the media.
The summit was preceded by intense negotiations on the G20 leaders' final declaration. On November 8, US President Donald Trump announced that no US government official would attend the G20 summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights abuses in the country. On Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said that Washington wanted South Africa to issue a chair's statement in a bid to prevent G20 leaders from adopting a joint declaration.
The draft declaration has been agreed in US absence. According to a source familiar with the matter, the text does not contain any reference to Russia's actions in the conflict in Ukraine, calling instead for a peaceful resolution of conflicts.