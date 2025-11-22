https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/world-leaders-take-part-in-g20-summit-in-johannesburg-1123154635.html

G20 Leaders Adopt Joint Declaration at South Africa Summit

G20 Leaders Adopt Joint Declaration at South Africa Summit

Sputnik International

The G20 summit is taking place in Johannesburg on November 22–23. The Russian delegation is led by Maxim Oreshkin, deputy head of the presidential administration.

2025-11-22T10:25+0000

2025-11-22T10:25+0000

2025-11-22T10:34+0000

world

g20

south africa

johannesburg

russia

india

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/16/1123154799_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7812f28c954e215860e3b6050eb7a2ec.jpg

The declaration calls for a sustainable settlement in Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is mentioned in the declaration among other conflicts which require a sustainable peaceful solution, the source added.The G20 summit is taking place in Johannesburg on November 22–23. The Russian delegation is led by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, who leads the Russian delegation to the G20 summit, arrived at the summit's venue in the South African city of Johannesburg, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also arrived at the venue.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen arriving at the summit. He was greeted on the red carpet by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had a brief conversation with him.The annual G20 summit got underway on Saturday in the South African city of Johannesburg, with all meetings and speeches but for President Cyril Ramaphosa's opening address being off limits to the media.The summit was preceded by intense negotiations on the G20 leaders' final declaration. On November 8, US President Donald Trump announced that no US government official would attend the G20 summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights abuses in the country. On Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said that Washington wanted South Africa to issue a chair's statement in a bid to prevent G20 leaders from adopting a joint declaration.The draft declaration has been agreed in US absence. According to a source familiar with the matter, the text does not contain any reference to Russia's actions in the conflict in Ukraine, calling instead for a peaceful resolution of conflicts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/russia-hopes-for-consensus-on-ukraine-in-g20-summit-declaration-1122872780.html

south africa

johannesburg

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Head of Russian delegation arrives at G20 Summit in Johannesburg Sputnik International Head of Russian delegation arrives at G20 Summit in Johannesburg 2025-11-22T10:25+0000 true PT0M55S

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at G20 Summit in South Africa Sputnik International Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at G20 Summit in South Africa 2025-11-22T10:25+0000 true PT0M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g20, summit, russia, china, india, south africa, johannesburg