Brazilian President Concerned About US Military Presence Off Venezuelan Coast

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced concern on Sunday over US military presence in the Caribbean Sea, saying he wanted to discuss this issue with US President Donald Trump.

"I am very concerned about the presence of a US armed forces' grouping in the Caribbean Sea, and I intend to talk about this with Trump," Lula da Silva told reporters. He called South America a peaceful continent where countries should focus on their own development. The Brazilian president accused Trump, who has boycotted the G20 summit, of seeking to strengthen the unipolar world, arguing that the multipolar world will eventually win. On November 8, US President Donald Trump announced that no US government official would attend the G20 summit in South Africa, citing alleged human rights abuses in the country.

