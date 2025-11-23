https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/us-caribbean-build-up-too-small-for-broader-offensive---venezuelan-mp-1123157562.html
US Caribbean Build-Up ‘Too Small for Broader Offensive’ - Venezuelan MP
The US has deployed more assets to the Caribbean than are needed for counter-narcotics operations, yet still nowhere near enough for an attack on Venezuela, says Juan Romero, MP from the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
US Caribbean Build-Up ‘Too Small for Broader Offensive’ - Venezuelan MP
The US has deployed more assets to the Caribbean than are needed for drummed-up counter-narcotics operations, yet still nowhere near enough for an attack on Venezuela, says Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Romero, a member of parliament from the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).
is “far too small for a broader offensive,” Juan Romero told Sputnik
Romero argued that Venezuela—unlike Grenada or Panama, which the US invaded in 1989—is a vast country with an extensive coastline, making any attempt to establish control extremely difficult.
He added that pinpoint strikes on targets inside Venezuela, similar to US and Israeli actions against Iran, would do nothing to solve the problem of holding the territory afterward.
In response to the US military buildup in the Caribbean, he said the Venezuelan government has activated a comprehensive territorial-defense system, claiming eight million combat-ready fighters in addition to 250,000 regular army troops.
“To invade Venezuela, the US would have to pull in soldiers from its African, European, and North American commands—not just Southern Command,” Romero said.
Romero also noted that the current operation—mixed in its results and involving the blowing up of several boats allegedly used to transport drugs—is extremely expensive, costing the US some $50 million a day.
The US has justified its military presence in the Caribbean as part of the fight against drug trafficking, without providing any proof.
Donald Trump continues to keep open the possibility of military action
against Venezuela, saying he would "probably talk to" Maduro but emphasizing that he was "not ruling out anything."
Meanwhile, airlines like Iberia, TAP, LATAM, Avianca, GOL, and Caribbean have suspended operations after the Federal Aviation Administration warned of "heightened military activity" in Venezuelan airspace.
Reports have suggested an imminent new phase of the US operations soon.