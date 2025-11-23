https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/us-caribbean-build-up-too-small-for-broader-offensive---venezuelan-mp-1123157562.html

US Caribbean Build-Up ‘Too Small for Broader Offensive’ - Venezuelan MP

The US has deployed more assets to the Caribbean than are needed for counter-narcotics operations, yet still nowhere near enough for an attack on Venezuela, says Juan Romero, MP from the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

From a strictly military standpoint, the US operation is “far too small for a broader offensive,” Juan Romero told Sputnik.Romero argued that Venezuela—unlike Grenada or Panama, which the US invaded in 1989—is a vast country with an extensive coastline, making any attempt to establish control extremely difficult. He added that pinpoint strikes on targets inside Venezuela, similar to US and Israeli actions against Iran, would do nothing to solve the problem of holding the territory afterward. In response to the US military buildup in the Caribbean, he said the Venezuelan government has activated a comprehensive territorial-defense system, claiming eight million combat-ready fighters in addition to 250,000 regular army troops. Romero also noted that the current operation—mixed in its results and involving the blowing up of several boats allegedly used to transport drugs—is extremely expensive, costing the US some $50 million a day. The US has justified its military presence in the Caribbean as part of the fight against drug trafficking, without providing any proof. Donald Trump continues to keep open the possibility of military action against Venezuela, saying he would "probably talk to" Maduro but emphasizing that he was "not ruling out anything."Meanwhile, airlines like Iberia, TAP, LATAM, Avianca, GOL, and Caribbean have suspended operations after the Federal Aviation Administration warned of "heightened military activity" in Venezuelan airspace. Reports have suggested an imminent new phase of the US operations soon.

