GOP Senators Vow to Derail Ukraine Settlement Due to Defense Industry Bets - Congresswoman

GOP Senators Vow to Derail Ukraine Settlement Due to Defense Industry Bets - Congresswoman

Republican senators are trying to prevent the US administration from achieving a settlement in Ukraine because they have invested in the defense industry, despite this being a flagrant violation of the law, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said.

"GOP Senators trying to destroy Trump’s peace deal between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine who have stock portfolios heavily invested into the defense contracting industry is a prime example of why insider-trading cannot continue in Congress and yes, it’s happening even though it’s super illegal," Luna said on X. The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss its details for now, as the work was still ongoing. The Kremlin said that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council on November 21, stated that the US plan could form the basis for a final peace settlement, but that this text was not being discussed with Russia. He suggested this was due to the US administration's apparent inability to secure Kiev's consent, as Ukraine and its European allies were still delusional, dreaming of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia on the battlefield. Their position stems from a lack of objective information about the real state of affairs on the battlefield, Putin noted. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiating. Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking as a result of the Russian Armed Forces' offensive actions, he noted.

