https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/orban-to-eu-hawks-embrace-trumps-ukraine-peace-plan-or-risk-wider-war-1123155703.html

Orban to EU Hawks: Embrace Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan or Risk Wider War

Orban to EU Hawks: Embrace Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan or Risk Wider War

Sputnik International

Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan for Ukraine has brought Europe to a decisive crossroad, warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

2025-11-22T11:26+0000

2025-11-22T11:26+0000

2025-11-22T11:26+0000

ukraine

hungary

viktor orban

donald trump

european commission

ukraine crisis

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg

Europe’s hardliners are staring at “two paths,” Viktor Orban wrote in a post on X. “Brusselian bureaucrats” can still reverse course from a “dead end” and rally behind Trump’s peace initiative. According to him, this would require pro-war politicians to finally confront an uncomfortable truth: that the past 3.5 years have been spent pouring Europeans’ hard-earned money into a conflict “that cannot be won on the battlefield.” The second option, he warned, “leads straight into war.” If Europe’s warmongers choose to keep funneling money and weapons to Ukraine without US backing, they will “pave the way for a European–Russian conflict.” Orban reminded that Europeans “know all too well where that road leads”—and that history’s verdict on such choices has often been tragic. For Hungary, he said, the decision is already settled, as it will take “the path of peace.” He added that he is sending a letter to the President of the European Commission to formalize Hungary’s position.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/hungary-remains-voice-of-reason-peace-in-europe---dmitriev-1123153969.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia, ukraine, trump, peace, trump's 28-point peace plan,