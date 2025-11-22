https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/orban-to-eu-hawks-embrace-trumps-ukraine-peace-plan-or-risk-wider-war-1123155703.html
Orban to EU Hawks: Embrace Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan or Risk Wider War
Orban to EU Hawks: Embrace Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan or Risk Wider War
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan for Ukraine has brought Europe to a decisive crossroad, warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
2025-11-22T11:26+0000
2025-11-22T11:26+0000
2025-11-22T11:26+0000
ukraine
hungary
viktor orban
donald trump
european commission
ukraine crisis
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg
Europe’s hardliners are staring at “two paths,” Viktor Orban wrote in a post on X. “Brusselian bureaucrats” can still reverse course from a “dead end” and rally behind Trump’s peace initiative. According to him, this would require pro-war politicians to finally confront an uncomfortable truth: that the past 3.5 years have been spent pouring Europeans’ hard-earned money into a conflict “that cannot be won on the battlefield.” The second option, he warned, “leads straight into war.” If Europe’s warmongers choose to keep funneling money and weapons to Ukraine without US backing, they will “pave the way for a European–Russian conflict.” Orban reminded that Europeans “know all too well where that road leads”—and that history’s verdict on such choices has often been tragic. For Hungary, he said, the decision is already settled, as it will take “the path of peace.” He added that he is sending a letter to the President of the European Commission to formalize Hungary’s position.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/hungary-remains-voice-of-reason-peace-in-europe---dmitriev-1123153969.html
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db459b4b6ff0cd100346f7f5f95e135d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia, ukraine, trump, peace, trump's 28-point peace plan,
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, russia, ukraine, trump, peace, trump's 28-point peace plan,
Orban to EU Hawks: Embrace Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan or Risk Wider War
Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan for Ukraine has brought Europe to a decisive crossroad, warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Europe’s hardliners are staring at “two paths,” Viktor Orban
wrote in a post on X.
“Brusselian bureaucrats” can still reverse course from a “dead end” and rally behind Trump’s peace initiative.
According to him, this would require pro-war politicians to finally confront an uncomfortable truth: that the past 3.5 years have been spent pouring Europeans’ hard-earned money into a conflict “that cannot be won on the battlefield.”
The second option, he warned, “leads straight into war.”
If Europe’s warmongers
choose to keep funneling money and weapons to Ukraine without US backing, they will “pave the way for a European–Russian conflict.”
Orban reminded that Europeans “know all too well where that road leads”—and that history’s verdict on such choices has often been tragic.
For Hungary, he said, the decision is already settled, as it will take “the path of peace.”
“This is the mandate given to us by the Hungarian people, and it is what morality and common sense demand,” Orban noted.
He added that he is sending a letter to the President of the European Commission to formalize Hungary’s position.