Israeli Air Force Strikes Residential Building in Southern Suburbs of Beirut

The Israeli air force attacked an apartment block in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday, a source on the ground told Sputnik.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Israeli air force attacked an apartment block in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday, a source on the ground told Sputnik.
"An apartment building on Al Arid street was hit by an enemy air strike. There is no information on victims and injured yet," the source said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed that the airstrike targeted Hezbollah's chief of staff in charge of the Lebanese movement's buildup and rearmament.
"A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief-of-Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organization's buildup and rearmament," the office said on X.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun believes that Israel's attack, coinciding with the anniversary of Lebanon's independence, "is further proof that Israel ignores repeated calls to cease attacks on Lebanon and refuses to implement international resolutions, as well as all efforts and initiatives aimed at halting the escalation and restoring stability not only in Lebanon, but in the entire region."