https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/moscow-new-delhi-preparing-putins-visit-to-india---kremlin-aide-1123158895.html
Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide
Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow and New Delhi have been preparing Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected in early December, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
2025-11-23T12:14+0000
2025-11-23T12:14+0000
2025-11-23T12:14+0000
world
russia
india
vladimir putin
narendra modi
yuri ushakov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122701796_0:0:2081:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_b6badd0fcb1d3b461e0effc175d43760.jpg
"Together with India, we are actively preparing for the visit and hope that it will be fruitful in every sense of the word... The dates have been agreed on. We will officially announce it together with our Indian partners, but I can say that we are talking about the beginning of December," Ushakov told Russian media. Putin's state visit to India will be very important and may even be called a "mega visit," Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-and-india-draft-new-agreements-ahead-of-putinmodi-summit-1123127443.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122701796_112:0:1953:1381_1920x0_80_0_0_dafdf04d717f62e8ffbab82605ce15f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, india, vladimir putin, narenra modi, yuri ushakov
russia, india, vladimir putin, narenra modi, yuri ushakov
Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (Sputnik) - Moscow and New Delhi have been preparing Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected in early December, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
"Together with India, we are actively preparing for the visit and hope that it will be fruitful in every sense of the word... The dates have been agreed on. We will officially announce it together with our Indian partners, but I can say that we are talking about the beginning of December," Ushakov told Russian media.
Putin's state visit to India will be very important and may even be called a "mega visit," Ushakov said.
"Most importantly, this visit creates an opportunity for putting into practice the agreement reached between Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] and the Russian president on holding annual meetings to conduct thorough conversations on bilateral affairs and urgent international issues," Ushakov added.