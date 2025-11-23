https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/moscow-new-delhi-preparing-putins-visit-to-india---kremlin-aide-1123158895.html

Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow and New Delhi have been preparing Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected in early December, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.

"Together with India, we are actively preparing for the visit and hope that it will be fruitful in every sense of the word... The dates have been agreed on. We will officially announce it together with our Indian partners, but I can say that we are talking about the beginning of December," Ushakov told Russian media. Putin's state visit to India will be very important and may even be called a "mega visit," Ushakov said.

