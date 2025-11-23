International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/moscow-new-delhi-preparing-putins-visit-to-india---kremlin-aide-1123158895.html
Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide
Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Moscow and New Delhi have been preparing Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected in early December, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
2025-11-23T12:14+0000
2025-11-23T12:14+0000
world
russia
india
vladimir putin
narendra modi
yuri ushakov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122701796_0:0:2081:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_b6badd0fcb1d3b461e0effc175d43760.jpg
"Together with India, we are actively preparing for the visit and hope that it will be fruitful in every sense of the word... The dates have been agreed on. We will officially announce it together with our Indian partners, but I can say that we are talking about the beginning of December," Ushakov told Russian media. Putin's state visit to India will be very important and may even be called a "mega visit," Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-and-india-draft-new-agreements-ahead-of-putinmodi-summit-1123127443.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/01/1122701796_112:0:1953:1381_1920x0_80_0_0_dafdf04d717f62e8ffbab82605ce15f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, india, vladimir putin, narenra modi, yuri ushakov
russia, india, vladimir putin, narenra modi, yuri ushakov

Moscow, New Delhi Preparing Putin's Visit to India - Kremlin Aide

12:14 GMT 23.11.2025
© POOL / Go to the mediabankPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (Sputnik) - Moscow and New Delhi have been preparing Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected in early December, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
"Together with India, we are actively preparing for the visit and hope that it will be fruitful in every sense of the word... The dates have been agreed on. We will officially announce it together with our Indian partners, but I can say that we are talking about the beginning of December," Ushakov told Russian media.
Putin's state visit to India will be very important and may even be called a "mega visit," Ushakov said.
"Most importantly, this visit creates an opportunity for putting into practice the agreement reached between Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] and the Russian president on holding annual meetings to conduct thorough conversations on bilateral affairs and urgent international issues," Ushakov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
World
Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit
17 November, 18:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала