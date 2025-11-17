https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-and-india-draft-new-agreements-ahead-of-putinmodi-summit-1123127443.html

Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit

Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit

Russia and India are discussing several bilateral agreements ahead of the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Putin is expected to visit India next month. During the meeting, Lavrov confirmed that the summit will take place in New Delhi in three weeks. Indian media have reported it may be held on December 5–6.Jaishankar arrived in Moscow to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government. He was set to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Afghanistan with Lavrov.Lavrov, for his part, called relations with India one of the top priorities of Russia’s foreign policy. At this stage, he said, both countries are particularly focused on creating favorable conditions for businesses to operate in each other’s markets.According to him, both sides are now paying “particular attention” to improving conditions for economic operators in each other’s markets.He highlighted joint achievements and strong prospects for cooperation in energy, industry, agriculture, defense and military-technical collaboration, as well as scientific, technological and cultural exchanges. Among the most promising projects, he noted the International North–South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route.

russia

