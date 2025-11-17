https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russia-and-india-draft-new-agreements-ahead-of-putinmodi-summit-1123127443.html
Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit
Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit
Sputnik International
Russia and India are discussing several bilateral agreements ahead of the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
2025-11-17T18:29+0000
2025-11-17T18:29+0000
2025-11-17T18:29+0000
world
india
sergey lavrov
vladimir putin
subrahmanyam jaishankar
russia
northern sea route
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119283089_0:0:3020:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_1988054141040d55a4964f503b62a989.jpg
Putin is expected to visit India next month. During the meeting, Lavrov confirmed that the summit will take place in New Delhi in three weeks. Indian media have reported it may be held on December 5–6.Jaishankar arrived in Moscow to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government. He was set to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Afghanistan with Lavrov.Lavrov, for his part, called relations with India one of the top priorities of Russia’s foreign policy. At this stage, he said, both countries are particularly focused on creating favorable conditions for businesses to operate in each other’s markets.According to him, both sides are now paying “particular attention” to improving conditions for economic operators in each other’s markets.He highlighted joint achievements and strong prospects for cooperation in energy, industry, agriculture, defense and military-technical collaboration, as well as scientific, technological and cultural exchanges. Among the most promising projects, he noted the International North–South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/preparations-for-putins-visit-to-india-underway---kremlin-1122899880.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/08/1119283089_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd6cf3312bc21ae9697abecaa69a85f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia india relations, putin modi summit, jaishankar lavrov meeting, russia india agreements, india russia strategic partnership, putin india visit, modi putin talks, sco moscow meeting, north south corridor, northern sea route, russia india energy cooperation, russia india defense ties
russia india relations, putin modi summit, jaishankar lavrov meeting, russia india agreements, india russia strategic partnership, putin india visit, modi putin talks, sco moscow meeting, north south corridor, northern sea route, russia india energy cooperation, russia india defense ties
Russia and India Draft New Agreements Ahead of Putin–Modi Summit
Russia and India are discussing several bilateral agreements ahead of the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Putin is expected to visit India next month. During the meeting, Lavrov confirmed that the summit will take place in New Delhi in three weeks. Indian media have reported it may be held on December 5–6.
Jaishankar arrived in Moscow to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government. He was set to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Afghanistan with Lavrov.
Lavrov, for his part, called relations with India one of the top priorities of Russia’s foreign policy. At this stage, he said, both countries are particularly focused on creating favorable conditions for businesses to operate in each other’s markets.
“Relations between the Russian Federation and India — our specially privileged strategic partnership — are among our highest foreign policy priorities,” Lavrov told Jaishankar.
According to him, both sides are now paying “particular attention” to improving conditions for economic operators in each other’s markets.
He highlighted joint achievements and strong prospects for cooperation in energy, industry, agriculture, defense and military-technical collaboration, as well as scientific, technological and cultural exchanges. Among the most promising projects, he noted the International North–South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route.