Rubio Says Good Progress Made at Geneva Talks on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that good progress had been achieved at Geneva talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

"I think we have made good progress," Rubio told reporters. He added that the talks in Geneva were ongoing. "We have had probably the most productive and meaningful meeting so far in this entire process since we have been involved in from the beginning" Rubio said.Rubio said that the plan ultimately needs approval from both US President Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. Rubio added that Russia is also an importat part of the equation in the Ukraine conflict resolution plan.On Wednesday, US media reported, citing US administration officials, that US President Donald Trump had approved a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement. It reportedly includes a reduction in US military aid, the official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, giving the Russian language an official status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan assumes that the US and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbass as legitimate Russian territories.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

