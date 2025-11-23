https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/we-are-two-meters-away-from-peace-deal--kellogg-1123157205.html
We Are Two Meters Away From Peace Deal — Kellogg
US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg has stated that the United States is "two meters away" from finalizing a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that President Trump is determined to bring the war to a close.
Kellogg revealed that a 28-point peace plan will serve as the framework for negotiations throughout the coming week. He expressed confidence in the process, underscoring the administration’s focus on securing a diplomatic resolution."In the military, we always say the last 10 meters to an objective are always the hardest to get to. We're at the last two meters, we're almost there" the envoy added.At the same time, Kellogg characterized Ukraine’s public stance—particularly its refusal to recognize territorial losses or limit the size of its armed forces—as "posturing." He urged Kiev to make difficult decisions for the sake of peace, stating, "This war needs to end."In a notable strategic insight, Kellogg indicated that the US may first secure Ukraine’s agreement to the deal before bringing Russia on board. “It's not going to be up to Russia to accept it. I think we can drive Ukraine to it, and I think we can drive the Russians to it later on as well,” he told Fox News.Security guarantees will be added to the peace agreement to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, outgoing US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said. "We have to put in supportive documents, probably an annex, that would be security guarantees," he said in an interview with Fox News.
