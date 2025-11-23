https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/russian-forces-liberate-key-settlements-in-donetsk-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1123159009.html

Russian Forces Liberate Key Settlements in Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk Regions

Russia's Yug battlegroup has liberated the village of Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Units of the Yug group of forces liberated the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in turn has liberated the settlements of Tikhoye and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region.Furthermore, the battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian servicepeople and a tank during the same period, the statement read.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 435 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, including up to 210 Ukrainian troops near Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk), the ministry added.Russia's Sever battlegrougroup has eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, Russia's Yug battlegroupgroup has eliminated more than 225 Ukrainian soldiers and a tank, while the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry also said.

