Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Repel Seven Ukrainian Attacks Near Krasnoarmeysk, Inflicting Heavy Losses
Sputnik International
The attacks looked to break the Russian siege of encircled units near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Seven attacks by the 425th Assault Regiment, the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled from the area near the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, as they attempted to break the siege of the surrounded group. Up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two 'Kazak' armored vehicles," the statement said.In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), assault groups of the 2nd Army continue to eliminate enemy formations in the Central, Gornyak, and western industrial zone districts. The clearing operation in the village of Rovno is also ongoing, the ministry noted.In Dimitrov, assault units of the 51st Army are pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Eastern, Western, and southern districts of the city, it added.Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses on this section of the front amounted to up to 210 soldiers, three armored personnel carriers, seven armored fighting vehicles, a field artillery gun, and four vehicles.By the end of October, the Tsentr Battlegroup had encircled Ukrainian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov areas. The Russian Army continues to regularly thwart attempts to break the siege.
10:31 GMT 23.11.2025
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
The attacks looked to break the Russian siege of encircled units near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Seven attacks by the 425th Assault Regiment, the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled from the area near the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, as they attempted to break the siege of the surrounded group. Up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two 'Kazak' armored vehicles," the statement said.
In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), assault groups of the 2nd Army continue to eliminate enemy formations in the Central, Gornyak, and western industrial zone districts. The clearing operation in the village of Rovno is also ongoing, the ministry noted.
Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Expand Zone of Control Near Krasnoarmeysk
17 November, 07:51 GMT
In Dimitrov, assault units of the 51st Army are pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Eastern, Western, and southern districts of the city, it added.

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov form a city agglomeration and serve as a crucial transportation hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbass. A significant portion of supplies and reinforcements to Chasov Yar passed through Konstantinovka. The area also played a key role in supplying ammunition to Selidovo. This city was a cornerstone of Ukraine's defense along the entire front in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses on this section of the front amounted to up to 210 soldiers, three armored personnel carriers, seven armored fighting vehicles, a field artillery gun, and four vehicles.
By the end of October, the Tsentr Battlegroup had encircled Ukrainian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov areas. The Russian Army continues to regularly thwart attempts to break the siege.
