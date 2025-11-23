https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/russian-forces-repel-seven-ukrainian-attacks-near-krasnoarmeysk-inflicting-heavy-losses-1123158537.html

Russian Forces Repel Seven Ukrainian Attacks Near Krasnoarmeysk, Inflicting Heavy Losses

Russian Forces Repel Seven Ukrainian Attacks Near Krasnoarmeysk, Inflicting Heavy Losses

Sputnik International

The attacks looked to break the Russian siege of encircled units near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-11-23T10:31+0000

2025-11-23T10:31+0000

2025-11-23T10:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

ministry of defense

ukrainian armed forces

russian army

m113

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123158636_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1e378badaaf908d99422a297513ee9b2.jpg

"Seven attacks by the 425th Assault Regiment, the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled from the area near the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, as they attempted to break the siege of the surrounded group. Up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two 'Kazak' armored vehicles," the statement said.In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), assault groups of the 2nd Army continue to eliminate enemy formations in the Central, Gornyak, and western industrial zone districts. The clearing operation in the village of Rovno is also ongoing, the ministry noted.In Dimitrov, assault units of the 51st Army are pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Eastern, Western, and southern districts of the city, it added.Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses on this section of the front amounted to up to 210 soldiers, three armored personnel carriers, seven armored fighting vehicles, a field artillery gun, and four vehicles.By the end of October, the Tsentr Battlegroup had encircled Ukrainian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov areas. The Russian Army continues to regularly thwart attempts to break the siege.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-forces-expand-zone-of-control-near-krasnoarmeysk-1123124411.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

krasnoarmeysk, pokrovsk, dimitrov, russian military, ukrainian attacks, donetsk people's republic, ukrainian losses, siege of krasnoarmeysk, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, grishino, armored vehicles, m113, kazak armored vehicles, ukrainian artillery, frontline losses, donbas, russian assault, ukraine defense, military casualties, frontline operations, donetsk region, russian siege tactics, ukrainian supply routes, air defense, military engagement, war in ukraine.