https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/russian-forces-repel-seven-ukrainian-attacks-near-krasnoarmeysk-inflicting-heavy-losses-1123158537.html
Russian Forces Repel Seven Ukrainian Attacks Near Krasnoarmeysk, Inflicting Heavy Losses
Russian Forces Repel Seven Ukrainian Attacks Near Krasnoarmeysk, Inflicting Heavy Losses
Sputnik International
The attacks looked to break the Russian siege of encircled units near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Ministry of Defense reported.
2025-11-23T10:31+0000
2025-11-23T10:31+0000
2025-11-23T10:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ministry of defense
ukrainian armed forces
russian army
m113
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123158636_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1e378badaaf908d99422a297513ee9b2.jpg
"Seven attacks by the 425th Assault Regiment, the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled from the area near the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, as they attempted to break the siege of the surrounded group. Up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two 'Kazak' armored vehicles," the statement said.In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), assault groups of the 2nd Army continue to eliminate enemy formations in the Central, Gornyak, and western industrial zone districts. The clearing operation in the village of Rovno is also ongoing, the ministry noted.In Dimitrov, assault units of the 51st Army are pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Eastern, Western, and southern districts of the city, it added.Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses on this section of the front amounted to up to 210 soldiers, three armored personnel carriers, seven armored fighting vehicles, a field artillery gun, and four vehicles.By the end of October, the Tsentr Battlegroup had encircled Ukrainian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov areas. The Russian Army continues to regularly thwart attempts to break the siege.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-forces-expand-zone-of-control-near-krasnoarmeysk-1123124411.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123158636_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_809094dc50cd2f95dd3ff72ce4e2bbb8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
krasnoarmeysk, pokrovsk, dimitrov, russian military, ukrainian attacks, donetsk people's republic, ukrainian losses, siege of krasnoarmeysk, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, grishino, armored vehicles, m113, kazak armored vehicles, ukrainian artillery, frontline losses, donbas, russian assault, ukraine defense, military casualties, frontline operations, donetsk region, russian siege tactics, ukrainian supply routes, air defense, military engagement, war in ukraine.
krasnoarmeysk, pokrovsk, dimitrov, russian military, ukrainian attacks, donetsk people's republic, ukrainian losses, siege of krasnoarmeysk, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces, grishino, armored vehicles, m113, kazak armored vehicles, ukrainian artillery, frontline losses, donbas, russian assault, ukraine defense, military casualties, frontline operations, donetsk region, russian siege tactics, ukrainian supply routes, air defense, military engagement, war in ukraine.
Russian Forces Repel Seven Ukrainian Attacks Near Krasnoarmeysk, Inflicting Heavy Losses
The attacks looked to break the Russian siege of encircled units near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Seven attacks by the 425th Assault Regiment, the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled from the area near the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, as they attempted to break the siege of the surrounded group. Up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, along with a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two 'Kazak' armored vehicles," the statement said.
In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), assault groups of the 2nd Army continue to eliminate enemy formations in the Central, Gornyak, and western industrial zone districts. The clearing operation in the village of Rovno is also ongoing, the ministry noted.
In Dimitrov, assault units of the 51st Army are pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Eastern, Western, and southern districts of the city, it added.
Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov form a city agglomeration and serve as a crucial transportation hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbass. A significant portion of supplies and reinforcements to Chasov Yar passed through Konstantinovka. The area also played a key role in supplying ammunition to Selidovo. This city was a cornerstone of Ukraine's defense along the entire front in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses on this section of the front amounted to up to 210 soldiers, three armored personnel carriers, seven armored fighting vehicles, a field artillery gun, and four vehicles.
By the end of October, the Tsentr Battlegroup had encircled Ukrainian forces in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov areas. The Russian Army continues to regularly thwart attempts to break the siege.