Russian Forces Expand Zone of Control Near Krasnoarmeysk
In late October, Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.
07:51 GMT 17.11.2025 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 17.11.2025)
Russian troops have expanded their zone of control in the vicinity of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said.
In the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, Russian units continue to broaden their control toward the settlement of Grishino, Pushilin added.
He stressed that Russian troops are also proceeding with a mop-up operation in Krasnoarmeysk, where the enemy is practically encircled.
“The enemy is, of course, attempting various ways to break out, but our troops are steadily carrying out their mission,” Pushilin underscored.
In late October, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.