International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-forces-expand-zone-of-control-near-krasnoarmeysk-1123124411.html
Russian Forces Expand Zone of Control Near Krasnoarmeysk
Russian Forces Expand Zone of Control Near Krasnoarmeysk
Sputnik International
In late October, Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.
2025-11-17T07:51+0000
2025-11-17T08:04+0000
russia
ukraine
troops
army
forces
donetsk people’s republic
denis pushilin
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124251_0:0:2986:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_2877a031a099e0c3f30d148bb10aa50c.jpg
In the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, Russian units continue to broaden their control toward the settlement of Grishino, Pushilin added.He stressed that Russian troops are also proceeding with a mop-up operation in Krasnoarmeysk, where the enemy is practically encircled.In late October, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/kupyansk-and-krasnoarmeysk-encirclements-make-ukraines-defeat-too-big-to-hide-1123047630.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124251_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de0cbc8d5c61c7a20cc2e24a46a1e242.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s tsentr battlegroup, russia's zone of control near krasnoarmeysk, mop-up operation in krasnoarmeysk, russian forces
russia’s tsentr battlegroup, russia's zone of control near krasnoarmeysk, mop-up operation in krasnoarmeysk, russian forces

Russian Forces Expand Zone of Control Near Krasnoarmeysk

07:51 GMT 17.11.2025 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 17.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian troops have expanded their zone of control in the vicinity of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said.
In the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, Russian units continue to broaden their control toward the settlement of Grishino, Pushilin added.
He stressed that Russian troops are also proceeding with a mop-up operation in Krasnoarmeysk, where the enemy is practically encircled.
“The enemy is, of course, attempting various ways to break out, but our troops are steadily carrying out their mission,” Pushilin underscored.
In late October, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Analysis
Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Encirclements Make Ukraine's Defeat 'Too Big to Hide'
1 November, 08:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала