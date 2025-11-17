https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-forces-expand-zone-of-control-near-krasnoarmeysk-1123124411.html

Russian Forces Expand Zone of Control Near Krasnoarmeysk

In late October, Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.

In the outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk, Russian units continue to broaden their control toward the settlement of Grishino, Pushilin added.He stressed that Russian troops are also proceeding with a mop-up operation in Krasnoarmeysk, where the enemy is practically encircled.In late October, Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr encircled Ukrainian forces in the area of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov. The Russian army regularly thwarts attempts by the Ukrainian military to break the encirclement.

