https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/trump-says-zelensky-can-fight-his-little-heart-out-if-rejects-us-plan-on-ukraine-1123158080.html

Trump Says Zelensky Can Fight 'His Little Heart Out' If Rejects US Plan on Ukraine

Trump Says Zelensky Can Fight 'His Little Heart Out' If Rejects US Plan on Ukraine

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can "fight his little heart out" if he does not accept the US peace plan on Ukraine.

2025-11-23T09:59+0000

2025-11-23T09:59+0000

2025-11-23T09:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644518_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_49d5b78fd77a04b848af62189cc7ffc0.jpg

"Then he [Zelensky] can continue to fight his little heart out," Trump told reporters. Trump said his administration was "trying to get it ended, one way or the other, we have to get it ended." He also said that he does not consider Washington's proposal to be final, reiterating that the conflict would never have happened if he had been the president during that period. On Wednesday, US media reported, citing US administration officials, that Trump had approved a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement. It reportedly includes a reduction in US military aid, the official recognition of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, giving the Russian language an official status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan assumes that the US and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form a basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-on-ukraine-peace-plan-we-have-a-way-of-getting-peace-1123153324.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, peace plan, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky