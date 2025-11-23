https://sputnikglobe.com/20251123/us-preparing-to-launch-new-phase-of-operations-against-venezuela-in-coming-days---reports-1123157350.html

US Preparing to Launch New Phase of Operations Against Venezuela in Coming Days - Reports

The United States is preparing to launch a new phase of operations against Venezuela in the coming days, including the possible overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

According to the agency's sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, covert US operations against Maduro are likely, including an attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan leader. However, the exact timing and scale of the upcoming operations remain unknown, as does information on whether US President Donald Trump has made a final decision to act. The New York Times previously reported, citing sources, that Trump had approved CIA plans to conduct covert operations in Venezuela that could serve as preparation for US military action. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In late September, NBC reported that the US military was working on options for targeting drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as president were numbered, but he also assured that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas.

