Dodik Announces Victory of Ruling Party Candidate in Republika Srpska Presidential Vote
Dodik Announces Victory of Ruling Party Candidate in Republika Srpska Presidential Vote
Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), the ruling party in the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RS BiH), announced the victory of his candidate, Sinisa Karan, in the snap presidential election.
"SNSD candidate Sinisa Karan won the elections, and I congratulate him on his victory," Dodik said at a briefing at the party's headquarters, noting that Karan had a 9,000-vote lead over his closest opponent. According to members of the electoral commissions from the ruling party, after counting data from 95.61% of the polling stations, Karan received 208,988 votes, and Serbian Democratic Party (SDS) candidate Branko Blanusa received 200,558 votes.Back in February, Bosnia's court convicted Dodik for defying the decisions of the UN's "high representative in BiH," Christian Schmidt. He was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years.
Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), the ruling party in the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RS BiH), announced the victory of his candidate, Sinisa Karan, in the snap presidential election.
"SNSD candidate Sinisa Karan won the elections, and I congratulate him on his victory," Dodik said at a briefing at the party's headquarters, noting that Karan had a 9,000-vote lead over his closest opponent.
According to members of the electoral commissions from the ruling party, after counting data from 95.61% of the polling stations, Karan received 208,988 votes, and Serbian Democratic Party (SDS) candidate Branko Blanusa received 200,558 votes.
Back in February, Bosnia's court convicted Dodik for defying the decisions of the UN's "high representative in BiH," Christian Schmidt. He was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years.
