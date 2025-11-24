https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/donetsk-head-russian-forces-taking-total-control-of-krasnoarmeysk-enemy-trapped-1123160441.html

Donetsk Head: Russian Forces Taking Total Control of Krasnoarmeysk, Enemy Trapped

Donetsk Head: Russian Forces Taking Total Control of Krasnoarmeysk, Enemy Trapped

Sputnik International

Most of Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk) is under the control of the Russian armed forces, Ukrainian troops are encircled and suffering serious losses, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

2025-11-24T08:57+0000

2025-11-24T08:57+0000

2025-11-24T09:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

denis pushilin

konstantinovka

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123158636_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1e378badaaf908d99422a297513ee9b2.jpg

Speaking to Russian media, Pushilin revealed: "On the Krasnoarmeysk axis [of the frontline], Russian forces now control the lion's share of the city itself, and work to grind down the enemy carries on. The enemy is surrounded and is suffering severe losses". Russian forces are advancing from an additional direction to swiftly emancipate the Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov areas, the regional head noted. Ukrainian troops are in a hasty retreat from central Konstantinovka, leaving their wounded stranded and abandoning equipment, Pushilin said. Meanwhile, Russian troops have reinforced their positions to the south and southeast there, he stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-forces-expand-zone-of-control-near-krasnoarmeysk-1123124411.html

russia

ukraine

konstantinovka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, special military operation, krasnoarmeysk, donetsk people's republic, denis pushilin