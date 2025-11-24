https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/donetsk-head-russian-forces-taking-total-control-of-krasnoarmeysk-enemy-trapped-1123160441.html
Donetsk Head: Russian Forces Taking Total Control of Krasnoarmeysk, Enemy Trapped
2025-11-24
Most of Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk) is under the control of the Russian armed forces, Ukrainian troops are encircled and suffering serious losses, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.
2025-11-24T08:57+0000
2025-11-24T08:57+0000
2025-11-24T09:12+0000
Speaking to Russian media, Pushilin revealed: "On the Krasnoarmeysk axis [of the frontline], Russian forces now control the lion's share of the city itself, and work to grind down the enemy carries on. The enemy is surrounded and is suffering severe losses". Russian forces are advancing from an additional direction to swiftly emancipate the Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov areas, the regional head noted. Ukrainian troops are in a hasty retreat from central Konstantinovka, leaving their wounded stranded and abandoning equipment, Pushilin said. Meanwhile, Russian troops have reinforced their positions to the south and southeast there, he stressed.
2025
08:57 GMT 24.11.2025 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 24.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bulk of Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk) has been captured by the Russian military, with Ukrainian troops utterly surrounded and suffering severe losses, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.
Speaking to Russian media, Pushilin revealed: "On the Krasnoarmeysk axis [of the frontline], Russian forces now control the lion's share of the city itself, and work to grind down the enemy carries on. The enemy is surrounded and is suffering severe losses".
Russian forces are advancing from an additional direction to swiftly emancipate the Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov areas, the regional head noted.
Ukrainian troops are in a hasty retreat from central Konstantinovka, leaving their wounded stranded and abandoning equipment, Pushilin said. Meanwhile, Russian troops have reinforced their positions to the south and southeast there, he stressed.