Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff
Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff
Europe’s war hawks are drawing up plans in case US President Donald Trump decides to pull the plug on support for Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.
“That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for,” a European official was cited as confirming.European diplomats are gearing up for further meetings this week between France, Germany, and the UK. The consultations could also reportedly involve leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Meanwhile, the US and Ukrainian officials reported progress in the Geneva talks on Trump’s peace plan. Their joint statement described the talks as “constructive, focused, and respectful.”The final text of any agreement will need to be first signed by Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Zelensky before being sent to Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.
Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff

24.11.2025
Europe’s war hawks are drawing up plans in the event US President Donald Trump decides to pull the plug on support for Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.
“That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for,” a European official was cited as confirming.
European diplomats are gearing up for further meetings this week between France, Germany, and the UK. The consultations could also reportedly involve leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Meanwhile, the US and Ukrainian officials reported progress in the Geneva talks on Trump’s peace plan. Their joint statement described the talks as “constructive, focused, and respectful.”
The final text of any agreement will need to be first signed by Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Zelensky before being sent to Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.
