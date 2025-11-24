https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/europe-braces-for-trumps-looming-ukraine-aid-cutoff-1123160563.html

Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff

Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff

Sputnik International

Europe’s war hawks are drawing up plans in case US President Donald Trump decides to pull the plug on support for Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.

2025-11-24T10:53+0000

2025-11-24T10:53+0000

2025-11-24T10:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

france

germany

ukraine

mark rutte

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122635143_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_941bd0050af3fcf161fbed5bc9187cf1.jpg

“That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for,” a European official was cited as confirming.European diplomats are gearing up for further meetings this week between France, Germany, and the UK. The consultations could also reportedly involve leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Meanwhile, the US and Ukrainian officials reported progress in the Geneva talks on Trump’s peace plan. Their joint statement described the talks as “constructive, focused, and respectful.”The final text of any agreement will need to be first signed by Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Zelensky before being sent to Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-on-ukraine-peace-plan-we-have-a-way-of-getting-peace-1123153324.html

france

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, special military operation, europe, ukraine