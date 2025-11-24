https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/europe-braces-for-trumps-looming-ukraine-aid-cutoff-1123160563.html
Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff
Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff
Sputnik International
Europe’s war hawks are drawing up plans in case US President Donald Trump decides to pull the plug on support for Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.
2025-11-24T10:53+0000
2025-11-24T10:53+0000
2025-11-24T10:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
france
germany
ukraine
mark rutte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122635143_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_941bd0050af3fcf161fbed5bc9187cf1.jpg
“That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for,” a European official was cited as confirming.European diplomats are gearing up for further meetings this week between France, Germany, and the UK. The consultations could also reportedly involve leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Meanwhile, the US and Ukrainian officials reported progress in the Geneva talks on Trump’s peace plan. Their joint statement described the talks as “constructive, focused, and respectful.”The final text of any agreement will need to be first signed by Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Zelensky before being sent to Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-on-ukraine-peace-plan-we-have-a-way-of-getting-peace-1123153324.html
france
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122635143_180:0:2909:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_578bacb04e573f2f60fe10f711998d2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, special military operation, europe, ukraine
donald trump, special military operation, europe, ukraine
Europe Braces for Trump's Looming Ukraine Aid Cutoff
Europe’s war hawks are drawing up plans in the event US President Donald Trump decides to pull the plug on support for Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.
“That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for,” a European official was cited as confirming.
European diplomats are gearing up for further meetings this week between France, Germany, and the UK. The consultations could also reportedly involve leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Meanwhile, the US and Ukrainian officials reported progress in the Geneva talks on Trump’s peace plan. Their joint statement described the talks as “constructive, focused, and respectful.”
The final text of any agreement will need to be first signed by Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Zelensky before being sent to Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.