EU’s Ukraine Plan: A Non-Starter Aimed at Prolonging the Proxy War With Russia

After a Johannesburg meeting on the US' peace plan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the EU’s rigid, self-serving conditions to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

What’s Behind the EU’s Meddling?The EU's main concern is that the US and Russia would work out a deal together, according to French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon.Why the EU Wants to Take Over UkraineWhy the EU’s Three Point Plan is a Non-StarterThe EU’s plan rests on three provisions: no border changes, no limits on Ukraine’s military, and a central EU role in peace. It's "a non-starter because they seek to create a status quo which is not related to the status quo on the ground," de Gourdon says.What Does the EU Really Want?Its effort isn’t about achieving genuine peace. In reality, It aims to keep Russia on the defensive, limit US involvement in Ukraine, and carry out the encirclement of Russia, according to the pundit.

