https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/eus-ukraine-plan-a-non-starter-aimed-at-prolonging-the-proxy-war-with-russia-1123162718.html
EU’s Ukraine Plan: A Non-Starter Aimed at Prolonging the Proxy War With Russia
EU’s Ukraine Plan: A Non-Starter Aimed at Prolonging the Proxy War With Russia
Sputnik International
After a Johannesburg meeting on the US' peace plan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the EU’s rigid, self-serving conditions to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
2025-11-24T13:26+0000
2025-11-24T13:26+0000
2025-11-24T13:26+0000
analysis
european union (eu)
ukraine
russia
nato
ursula von der leyen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116404613_0:140:3077:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_c75f558263c6205fbd36e65efcbc2108.jpg
What’s Behind the EU’s Meddling?The EU's main concern is that the US and Russia would work out a deal together, according to French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon.Why the EU Wants to Take Over UkraineWhy the EU’s Three Point Plan is a Non-StarterThe EU’s plan rests on three provisions: no border changes, no limits on Ukraine’s military, and a central EU role in peace. It's "a non-starter because they seek to create a status quo which is not related to the status quo on the ground," de Gourdon says.What Does the EU Really Want?Its effort isn’t about achieving genuine peace. In reality, It aims to keep Russia on the defensive, limit US involvement in Ukraine, and carry out the encirclement of Russia, according to the pundit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/orban-to-eu-hawks-embrace-trumps-ukraine-peace-plan-or-risk-wider-war-1123155703.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116404613_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20084ed13487d57ea0c9a36ef192a828.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu ukraine plan, eu peace plan criticism, ursula von der leyen ukraine, come carpentier de gourdon analysis, eu russia proxy war, ukraine conflict settlement, eu meddling ukraine, europe security strategy, eu-nato expansion, ukraine resources eu interest, black sea nato strategy, russia encirclement, eu borders policy ukraine, no border change policy, ukraine military limits, eu geopolitical ambitions, eu takeover ukraine, post-soviet states nato, us–russia peace plan, johannesburg talks, ukraine conflict de-escalation, eu non-starter proposal, european ruling classes ukraine, eu geopolitical agenda
eu ukraine plan, eu peace plan criticism, ursula von der leyen ukraine, come carpentier de gourdon analysis, eu russia proxy war, ukraine conflict settlement, eu meddling ukraine, europe security strategy, eu-nato expansion, ukraine resources eu interest, black sea nato strategy, russia encirclement, eu borders policy ukraine, no border change policy, ukraine military limits, eu geopolitical ambitions, eu takeover ukraine, post-soviet states nato, us–russia peace plan, johannesburg talks, ukraine conflict de-escalation, eu non-starter proposal, european ruling classes ukraine, eu geopolitical agenda
EU’s Ukraine Plan: A Non-Starter Aimed at Prolonging the Proxy War With Russia
After a Johannesburg meeting on the US' peace plan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the EU’s rigid, self-serving conditions to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
What’s Behind the EU’s Meddling?
The EU's main concern is that the US and Russia would work out a deal together, according to French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon.
"The European ruling classes feel that Ukraine is a bulwark against Russia and should be kept as a part of the European security ring, and that eventually it should become part of Europe," de Gourdon tells Sputnik.
Why the EU Wants to Take Over Ukraine
Ukraine's fertile land, mineral resources and industrious population – treasures Europe wants to exploit
They hope absorbing Ukraine into the EU-NATO complex would facilitate the West's takeover of Georgia, Belarus and other post-Soviet republics including Central Asian ones
It would also "enable NATO to dominate the Black Sea and eventually evict Russia from the Black Sea, and therefore from access to the Mediterranean."
Why the EU’s Three Point Plan is a Non-Starter
The EU’s plan rests on three provisions: no border changes, no limits on Ukraine’s military, and a central EU role in peace. It's "a non-starter because they seek to create a status quo which is not related to the status quo on the ground," de Gourdon says.
"They basically say that all Russia's territorial acquisitions are null and void, Russia should go back to its own borders, and they also seek to make Europe the guarantor and the protector of Ukraine which means that the EU and NATO would be justified in totally vassalizing Ukraine and in positioning troops targeting Russian interest in Ukraine."
What Does the EU Really Want?
Its effort isn’t about achieving genuine peace. In reality, It aims to keep Russia on the defensive, limit US involvement in Ukraine, and carry out the encirclement of Russia, according to the pundit.