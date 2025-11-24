https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-chinese-media-to-expand-cooperation--deputy-editor-in-chief-1123161944.html
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Chinese Media to Expand Cooperation – Deputy Editor-in-Chief
The Rossiya Segodnya international media group intends to expand the sphere of its existing cooperation with Chinese media by implementing new joint projects and covering events on the Russian-Chinese agenda, Rossiya Segodnya deputy editor-in-chief Dmitry Gornostaev said on Monday.
"The RIA Novosti and Sputnik news agencies under the auspices of our media group, Rossiya Segodnya, are actively cooperating with Chinese media and covering events on the Russian-Chinese agenda in accordance with the approach shared by the leaders of our countries," Gornostaev said, speaking at the sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum in the Chinese city of Xi'an.Since the beginning of 2025, Rossiya Segodnya has published nearly 3,000 news reports and articles on economic and cultural cooperation between Russia and China for the Russian-speaking readers via RIA Novosti, and the same number in Chinese and 35 other languages via Sputnik. Rossiya Segodnya's platforms remain open to further inform Russian and Chinese audiences and to disseminate information about Chinese businesses in Russia and Russian businesses in China, he added. The Rossiya Segodnya media group incorporates Sputnik websites and social media accounts in over 30 languages, radio broadcasting in 14 languages and wire news services in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi. The sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum, held from November 23 to 25 in the Chinese city of Xi'an, brings together around 500 business and government representatives. The event is organized by the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development with support from the People's Government of Shaanxi Province of China.
XI'AN, China (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya international media group (Sputnik's parent company) intends to expand the sphere of its existing cooperation with Chinese media by implementing new joint projects and covering events on the Russian-Chinese agenda, Rossiya Segodnya deputy editor-in-chief Dmitry Gornostaev said on Monday.
"The RIA Novosti and Sputnik news agencies under the auspices of our media group, Rossiya Segodnya, are actively cooperating with Chinese media and covering events on the Russian-Chinese agenda in accordance with the approach shared by the leaders of our countries," Gornostaev said, speaking at the sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum in the Chinese city of Xi'an.
Since the beginning of 2025, Rossiya Segodnya has published nearly 3,000 news reports and articles on economic and cultural cooperation between Russia and China for the Russian-speaking readers via RIA Novosti, and the same number in Chinese and 35 other languages via Sputnik.
"Cooperation with Chinese media is accompanied by dynamic content exchange, including with China's main news agency Xinhua, the China Media Group, the China News Service, the newspapers Keji Ribao [Science and Technology Daily] and Huanqiu Shibao [Global Times], as well as weekly radio program exchanges between Sputnik China and Beijing Radio and Beijing Radio and Television Station (BRTV)," Gornostaev said.
Rossiya Segodnya's platforms remain open to further inform Russian and Chinese audiences and to disseminate information about Chinese businesses in Russia and Russian businesses in China, he added.
The Rossiya Segodnya media group incorporates Sputnik websites and social media accounts in over 30 languages, radio broadcasting in 14 languages and wire news services in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi.
The sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum, held from November 23 to 25 in the Chinese city of Xi'an, brings together around 500 business and government representatives. The event is organized by the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development with support from the People's Government of Shaanxi Province of China.