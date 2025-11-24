https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-chinese-media-to-expand-cooperation--deputy-editor-in-chief-1123161944.html

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Chinese Media to Expand Cooperation – Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Chinese Media to Expand Cooperation – Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Sputnik International

The Rossiya Segodnya international media group intends to expand the sphere of its existing cooperation with Chinese media by implementing new joint projects and covering events on the Russian-Chinese agenda, Rossiya Segodnya deputy editor-in-chief Dmitry Gornostaev said on Monday.

2025-11-24T10:29+0000

2025-11-24T10:29+0000

2025-11-24T10:30+0000

world

china

russia

rossiya segodnya

dmitry gornostaev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120858337_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b294c11bfa190d7a0b48de56580ad3.jpg

"The RIA Novosti and Sputnik news agencies under the auspices of our media group, Rossiya Segodnya, are actively cooperating with Chinese media and covering events on the Russian-Chinese agenda in accordance with the approach shared by the leaders of our countries," Gornostaev said, speaking at the sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum in the Chinese city of Xi'an.Since the beginning of 2025, Rossiya Segodnya has published nearly 3,000 news reports and articles on economic and cultural cooperation between Russia and China for the Russian-speaking readers via RIA Novosti, and the same number in Chinese and 35 other languages via Sputnik. Rossiya Segodnya's platforms remain open to further inform Russian and Chinese audiences and to disseminate information about Chinese businesses in Russia and Russian businesses in China, he added. The Rossiya Segodnya media group incorporates Sputnik websites and social media accounts in over 30 languages, radio broadcasting in 14 languages and wire news services in Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and Farsi. The sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum, held from November 23 to 25 in the Chinese city of Xi'an, brings together around 500 business and government representatives. The event is organized by the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development with support from the People's Government of Shaanxi Province of China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/rossiya-segodnya-holds-expert-dialogue-on-technological-cooperation-with-asean-1123042045.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russia-china-relations-going-through-best-period-in-their-history---putin-1123135538.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, media, rossiya segodnya, dmitry gornostaev, sputnik, media cooperation, russia-china media cooperation, joint projects, business forum, news coverage, content exchange, media expansion, russia china relations