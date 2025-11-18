https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russia-china-relations-going-through-best-period-in-their-history---putin-1123135538.html

Golden Era: Putin Extols Russia-China Ties as ‘Best Period in Their History’

Golden Era: Putin Extols Russia-China Ties as ‘Best Period in Their History’

Sputnik International

Russian-Chinese ties are experiencing their "best period in history," President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.

2025-11-18T14:32+0000

2025-11-18T14:32+0000

2025-11-18T14:39+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

china

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

bilateral relations

bilateral cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123135309_0:173:3026:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_ee5339be27b30bb5c83dd91dbc8b41c7.jpg

"The Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era, are indeed experiencing the best period in their history. They are based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and support in matters affecting each other's fundamental interests, and are not directed against anyone," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang in Moscow. Russia and China's work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) contributes to the organization's emergence as one of pillars of multipolar world order, Putin added. Putin also asked Li Qiang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.A visa-free regime for Chinese citizens visiting Russia will come into effect soon, Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/russia-to-continue-work-on-cooperation-with-china-in-all-key-sectors---prime-minister-1123069754.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china relations, russian president vladimir putin, best period in their history, russia-china relations going through best period