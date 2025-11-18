https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russia-china-relations-going-through-best-period-in-their-history---putin-1123135538.html
Golden Era: Putin Extols Russia-China Ties as ‘Best Period in Their History’
Sputnik International
Russian-Chinese ties are experiencing their "best period in history," President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.
"The Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era, are indeed experiencing the best period in their history. They are based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and support in matters affecting each other's fundamental interests, and are not directed against anyone," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang in Moscow. Russia and China's work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) contributes to the organization's emergence as one of pillars of multipolar world order, Putin added. Putin also asked Li Qiang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.A visa-free regime for Chinese citizens visiting Russia will come into effect soon, Putin said.
14:32 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 18.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian-Chinese ties are experiencing their "best period in history," President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.
"The Russian-Chinese relations
of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era, are indeed experiencing the best period in their history. They are based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and support in matters affecting each other's fundamental interests, and are not directed against anyone," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang in Moscow.
Russia and China's work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO) contributes to the organization's emergence as one of pillars of multipolar world order, Putin added.
Putin also asked Li Qiang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
A visa-free regime for Chinese citizens visiting Russia will come into effect soon, Putin said.
"On our part, mirror measures will come into force in the very near future for citizens of the People's Republic of China visiting Russia," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang in Moscow.